She Can and She Will: Gina Rodriguez to Honor Her Dad in an Upcoming Book

Gina Rodriguez has officially one-upped everyone in the Father’s Day gift department.

As Americans everywhere prepare to honor their dads on Sunday comes news that the Jane the Virgin star, 30, is penning a book giving praise to her beloved father, Genaro Rodriguez, whose wisdom she carries with her daily.

The book, titled I Can and I Will: Tools My Daddy Gave Me, will be published this year by Simon & Schuster, the publishing house announced this week.

“My father would always remind me to give away your blessings to make room for more,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “This book has been a dream of mine for many years now, a love letter to a father who has given me strength I only know is right to share with others. If you can move, stretch, teach, inspire, encourage and motivate others by telling your stories why wouldn’t you?”

Rodriguez, an outspoken advocate for Latinas in entertainment, movingly paid homage to her father – and her entire family – when she took home the award for best actress in a comedy series at this year’s Golden Globes.

“My father used to tell me to say every morning, ‘Today is going to be a great day. I can and I will.’ Well, Dad, today is a great day. I can and I did!” she said as she concluded her heartfelt speech.

The book is expected to talk about how her father’s values paved the way for success for her and her two sisters, who are an investment banker and doctor respectively.

“Gina Rodriguez is as charming and eloquent and wise in person as she is on screen,” Simon & Schuster editor Emily Graff says in a statement. “In I Can and I Will, she will share words of wisdom from her father. These are words that give her strength in times of hardship. Through personal stories, she will describe how these words were challenged, and confirmed. This book will be something you can turn to when you are in search of a friend, when you need inspiration and encouragement.”