Here's Where You Can Get Free Comics for Free Comic Book Day

Comic book lovers rejoice! Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 7.

Ever since 2002, thousands of comic book shops throughout the world have teamed up to give away millions of free comic books to fans of the art.

Of course, not every comic book store participates – there will surely be a few outliers – and you are wise to count out the large chain stores. But the good news is that most comic book stores in the United States and Canada, get in on the fun.

Each store will have its own rules on how many and which comics are gifted, but here’s an official list of this year’s offerings from FreeComicBookDay.com.

Not sure what stores in your area participate? Here’s the official store locator.