See Glam Photos of Jennifer Lopez, Whitney Houston, Sharon Stone and More (and Hear the Stories Behind Them)

It all began in a movie theater in Tehran. There, says photographer Firooz Zahedi, he could escape the civil unrest roiling in his homeland when he was a child in the 1950s.

After moving to Washington, D.C., in the late 1960s, he met Elizabeth Taylor through his cousin, Iranian ambassador Ardeshir Zahedi, and photographed her while showing her around his native Iran. The images ran in Interview magazine — and his professional photography career began. He's since photographed everyone from Meg Ryan and Meryl Streep to Jennifer Lopez and Whitney Houston, showcasing the images in his new coffee-table book, Look at Me.

"This is my tribute to the Hollywood that gave me great joy," the 71-year-old tells PEOPLE.

Here, he poses with Bette Midler in 1999. "She is what you see onscreen: campy and adorable," says Zahedi. "She has so much energy. We're great friends."