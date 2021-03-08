Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The book will wrap up the series' second trilogy alongside Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian and Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian

Final Fifty Shades Book as Told by Christian Grey to Be Released in June

Mr. Grey will see you now — and perhaps for the final time.

The final installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy told from Christian Grey's point of view is set to drop on June 1. The series in a spinoff of the wildly popular books by E. L. James that chronicle the intense relationship between Christian and Anastasia Steele.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The British author, 58, announced her book's release date over the weekend, sharing a piece of "Save the Date" wedding-style teaser art along with the promise that the cover for Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian would be revealed soon.

"SAVE THE DATE!! Freed (Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian) will be with you in North America and the UK on June 1, 2021," James captioned the post. "Pre-orders will be available shortly at your favorite retailer. Dates for other territories to follow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James said in a press release published Sunday that the final installment in the story of Christian and Ana "has been a labor of love" that her "readers have been eagerly awaiting."

"For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating and endlessly fascinating character," she added. "Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana's love and compassion."

The original Fifty Shades of Grey graced The New York Times bestseller list for 133 straight weeks, and spawned a film trilogy starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Ana and Christian, respectively.

Known in part for its steamy storylines, the plot follows college student Ana from her point of view after she meets Christian, a young and wealthy businessman with a love for all things erotic. Their relationship soon blossoms into much more than just physical attraction.

Image zoom Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Freed | Credit: Doane Gregory/ Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Reveals How He Changed Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Darker

The latest book comes six years after James published her first spin-off from Christian's point of view, Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian.

"Christian is a complex character," she said in 2015 a press release, "and readers have always been fascinated by his desires and motivations, and his troubled past."

"Also, as anyone who has ever been in a relationship knows, there are two sides to every story," James added. "It's been a great pleasure to return to my happy place — writing, being with Christian and Ana in their universe and working with the fantastic team at Vintage."