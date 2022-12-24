The True Origins of Fruitcake, the First Store Santa and More Christmas Facts You Maybe Didn't Know

Brian Earl, the man behind the Christmas Past podcast and newly released book of the same name, shares his wisdom about the holiday and its traditions

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 24, 2022 11:11 AM
Panettone, Kuchen, Italienische Spezialität, Mailänder Kuchenspezialität, Rosinen, Orangeat, Zitronat, kandierte Früchte, Weizensauerteig, altes Messer, dunkler Untergrund
Photo: Getty Images/Westend61

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... but do you know the origins of eggnog? Of "Silent Night"? Of Santa Claus himself?

Brian Earl does. The Silicon Valley resident has hosted the popular Christmas Past podcast since 2018, telling delicious tales of the meanings behind Christmas traditions to a worldwide audience.

Recently, Earl released a book of the same name ($22.49), which expands upon all the bite-sized stories shared on his podcast. Here, just in time for the holiday, five fun facts gleaned from the volume.

1. Fruitcake dates back to the Romans

In Christmas Past, Earl discusses the origins of the love-it-or-hate-it holiday treat, explaining it was first conceived as almost an "energy bar" for Roman soldiers heading into battle, consisting of barley mash, pomegranate seeds, raisins and pine nuts, formed into a cake shape.

2. The first store Santa Claus appeared in 1890

Though many may associate in-store Santas with Macy's and Miracle on 34th Street, it was James Edgar, owner of Edgar's Department store in Brockton, Mass., who "began making appearances in his store dressed as Santa starting in 1890," Earl writes.

Panettone, Kuchen, Italienische Spezialität, Mailänder Kuchenspezialität, Rosinen, Orangeat, Zitronat, kandierte Früchte, Weizensauerteig, altes Messer, dunkler Untergrund
Getty Images/Westend61

3. Christmas trees were lit by candles — with dangerous results

Earl dedicates a chapter to Christmas lights, recounting how people would illuminate trees with candles — a tradition some credit to Martin Luther but in reality started nearly a century after his death, closer to the 1600s.

Earl cites an 1896 Good Housekeeping article that instructs readers to "have a bucket of water and a sponge fastened to a stick of sufficient length to reach the top of the tree near at hand, in order to extinguish any flame which may arise."

Christmas tree fires were so common, in fact, that some insurers wouldn't cover them.

But by the early 1880s, Thomas Edison's invention of the lightbulb slowly changed the way people lit their trees, for the better.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beautiful Winter Snow Globe With Snowman Inside
Getty Images/EyeEm

4. Gift wrap was created by accident

In 1917, two brothers running a stationery store in Kansas City ran out of the tissue paper used to wrap gifts. In looking for a quick substitue, one brother grabbed some of the "brightly colored paper sheets imported from France that they had planned on using as the inner linings of their envelopes," Earl writes. "He priced the sheets at 10 cents a pop, and the stuff just flew off the shelves."

5. The snow globe was born by accident in Austria

Earl traces the history of the snow globe to Austrian man Erwin Perzy, who created and sold surgical instruments. In trying to make a better lightbulb for operating rooms, Perzy crushed glass into a "fine glitter," Earl writes, "creating thousands and thousands of tiny reflectors" in a globe full of water made to amplify light.

For fun, he put some semolina in a globe of water, and noticed it looked like snow. He eventually gifted a friend one of these water-filled glass globes with semolina and a tiny church he hand carved, and the snow globe was born.

The modern Perzy family now runs the Original Viennese Snowglobe company — and the process used for making their snow is a closely guarded family secret.

"There are some tricks you need to use," Edwin Perzy III told Earl. "I have a special machine for the production of the snow, and this machine is not in my factory. It's in my private house."

Related Articles
Amazon Hot Toy Roundup tout
12 Actually Cool Gifts on Amazon the Kids in Your Life Will Love This Year
The Santa Clause, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream
The 15 Best Amazon Holiday Decor Finds of 2022
The 15 Best Amazon Holiday Decor Finds of 2022
4 of the top advent calendars for adults
The 14 Best Advent Calendars for Adults of 2022
16 Best Unique Christmas Ornaments of 2022
The 14 Most Unique Christmas Ornaments of 2022 to Make Your Tree Stand Out
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Christopher Briney and Lola Tung
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
30-best-gifts-for-wine-lovers-of-2022-tout
The 28 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers That Don’t Need to be Popped or Poured
Three of the Best Advent Calendars for Kids
The 15 Best Advent Calendars for Kids of 2022
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More