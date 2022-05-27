Enter to Win 5 PEOPLE-Approved Books Just in Time for Summer Beach Read Season
PEOPLE has teamed up with Simon & Schuster for the PEOPLE Picks Summer Reading Sweepstakes
Advertisement
Get a jump start on your summer reading with PEOPLE-approved books!
PEOPLE has teamed up with Simon & Schuster for the PEOPLE Picks Summer Reading Sweepstakes, where you can enter for a chance to win a set of five books hand-selected by our editors. These books are are the perfect companion for wherever the summer may take you, even if it's just your couch.
Following
Five lucky winners will win a package of the following books:
- The Foundling by Ann Leary
- The Finale Revival of Opal & New by Dawnie Walton
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
The sweepstakes kicks off May 27, 2022, and ends at t 11:59:59 p.m. ET on June 20, 2022. Enter now!