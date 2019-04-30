Elle Fanning to Perform The Baby-Sitters Club Series, Coming to Audible for the First Time

Get ready to revisit childhood!

For the first time ever, The Baby-Sitters Club series by Ann M. Martin will be adapted to audio, Audible announced on Tuesday. And Elle Fanning will perform the first five of the 131 titles, all of which will be released on Aug. 13.

“The fierce friendships and babysitting adventures of The Baby-Sitters Club have been so much fun to perform,” the Maleficent star said in a statement about the beloved middle-grade series. “It has been such an exciting and new experience for me to bring this entrepreneurial squad to life as Audible books. People can now relive these coming-of-age stories in a whole new way or enjoy them for the very first time!”

The first book in the series, Kristy’s Great Idea, first published in 1986. The story of the best friends — Kristy, Stacey, Claudia and Mary Anne (and Mallory, Dawn and Jessi) — quickly became a global sensation and branched into other iconic series. In total, Martin’s books sold 176 million copies from 1986 to 2000, according to Elle.com.

“It’s about the idea of running a business and being independent,” Martin said about the books’ ability to empower young girls, according to Elle.com. “The girls always knew adults were around to help, but they tried to do as much as they could.”

To celebrate the classic characters, Fanning and other actresses like Brittany Pressley, Ali Ahn and Emily Bauer will perform and bring the stories to life.

“I’m thrilled to see that the readership for The Baby-Sitters Club continues to grow after all these years,” the author said in a statement. “And I’m grateful and honored to hear from fans — young and old — who have supported the series with such affection, love and nostalgia for all things BSC. I’m excited that Audible will bring the books to life in a new format for the next generation.”

Even as she hopes new readers will enjoy the books, Martin’s original fans continue to reminisce with her about the series.

“There are people who remember reading the whole series… There are people out there trying to collect every book in the series, asking people if they can find them,” Martin told Elle.com about her adult fans. “But my favorite thing to hear about are people who grew up reading them, and have gone on to go into writing, become librarians, teachers, authors, editors. I just love hearing about that.”

All 131 titles will be available exclusively from Audible on Aug. 13, and are available to preorder now at audible.com/bsc.