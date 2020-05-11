Dwayne Johnson's Friend Hiram Garcia to Release Photo Book of Actor's Life — See a Sneak Peek

"I'm honored to give a glimpse – from my perspective – into the life of a brother, friend and colleague who is admired and beloved by so many around the world," Hiram Garcia says

Dwayne Johnson's fans will soon get an inside look at the star's life and career thanks to one of his closest friends.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the upcoming St. Martin's Press publication of The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World, a photographic peek at the life and career of the 48-year-old actor by his longtime friend and producing partner, Hiram Garcia.

"I wanted to create something for DJ that would serve as a trip down memory lane. Then, upon looking at everything holistically, I realized there was a story here that other people might enjoy too," says Garcia, who met Johnson in college and is the brother of Johnson's ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

In a photo exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Johnson enjoys family time with his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughter Jasmine Lia at an aquarium in Miami. (The couple shares daughter Tiana Gia, 2, and he is also dad to 18-year-old daughter Simone.)

And in another portrait, exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Garcia shows a behind-the-scenes look at Johnson's time on the set of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Garcia, who is Johnson's producing partner and President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, is the perfect choice to give fans a closer glimpse inside the illustrious life of the former WWE star through action-packed photos and candid images of Johnson as a family man.

As a longtime collaborator, Garcia had unprecedented access to capture images on the sets of Johnson's films, including Jumanji: The Next Level, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jungle Cruise, which was pushed back to a July 30, 2021, release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Johnson considers Garcia to be one of his closest friends, and their deep relationship will be exemplified in the photographs in the upcoming book.

From Johnson's extraordinary work ethic and his infectious smile to his empathy and sense of humor as well as the joy and determination Johnson brings to everything he does, the photos will show the qualities Garcia most admires in his friend.

Garcia also produced the popular HBO series Ballers, NBC's Titan Games and the HBO documentary special, Rock and a Hard Place.

The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World will be released on September 8, 2020, and will be available in hardcover and e-book formats.