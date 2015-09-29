"I hope anyone who ever takes the time to listen to it feels my whole heart in it," said Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has just made her upcoming collection of personal essays even more personal.

After the actress finished writing Wildflower, she felt like it needed one final touch: her voice. So, the actress and mother of two created an audiobook version of her revealing stories.

Barrymore posted a photo of herself in the studio recording the book, and according to the author herself listening to it will be quite the emotional journey.

“Audio book done! I laughed in it. I screamed. And I cried. It was very fun, emotional and animated. I love the art of an audiobook and I threw all of myself in as I recorded all three hundreds pages. I hope anyone who ever takes the time to listen to it feels my whole heart in it,” she wrote.

Wildflower will tell Barrymore’s own life story, starting with growing up in Hollywood in the famed Barrymore family to marrying husband Will Kopelman and becoming a mother to their two daughters, Olive, 2, and Frankie, 1.

“I have wanted to write a book for many years, but the irony of writing this with two young kids was wild,” Barrymore told PEOPLE exclusively. “It was a lot to take on, but my daughters and my life so far have inspired me to look back and remember moments in my life and write about them.”

Wildflower