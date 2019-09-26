Every Bombshell Confession from Demi Moore's Memoir, Inside Out

The memoir begins with stories from the star’s rocky upbringing, including her mother’s first attempted suicide and the time Moore was raped at the age of 15.

Moore recalled using her fingers to dig pills out of her mother’s mouth, which was just the first of “many” suicide attempts her mother made before she died in 1998.

“[My childhood] was done,” Moore said. “[It was a] life-changing moment.”

During a September 2019 interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America, Moore dug deeper on the topic of her rape and revealed that her rapist asked her at the time, “How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?”

When asked by Sawyer if she thought her mother sold her, Moore said “no.”

“In my deep heart, I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” Moore explained. “But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

Inside Out also talks about both of Moore’s parents’ battles with alcoholism, and that she later learned that the man she grew up calling dad, Danny Guynes (who later died by suicide), was not her biological father. The traumatic incident led her to believe that she “wasn’t wanted” and that she didn’t “deserve to be here.”