The Biggest Revelations from Constance Wu's Memoir 'Making a Scene'

Constance Wu is pulling back the curtain in her new memoir Making a Scene.

In the book, Wu offers her thoughts about rising to fame as one of the stars of ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, puts forth allegations of rape and on-set sexual harassment, and reflects on what motherhood means for her career.

The actress, 40, also details a suicide attempt following renewal drama during her time on FOTB and shares how she's moved on as a new mom while also starring on the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List.

Below, read some of Wu's struggles and triumphs as chronicled in Making a Scene.

Constance Wu. Frazer Harrison/Getty

She was allegedly sexually assaulted before finding fame

As excerpted in a September Vanity Fair exclusive, Wu says in Making a Scene that she was raped in the beginning of her career by an "aspiring novelist" named Ty.

The alleged assault took place on their second date. "I felt a twinge of warning in my gut, but I ignored it — he didn't look threatening or shady in any way, and if you had been there, you would have agreed," Wu writes about Ty's invitation to go to his place.

After the two began to get intimate, Wu asked to stop, but Ty continued and Wu did not resist.

"Some people might say that I should have fought back against Ty," she writes. "But if I could go back in time, I wouldn't change how I reacted that night. Because when I think about the girl I was back then, I understand what she was going through."

Wu moved passed the alleged assault and on with her life. "I started to find success in my acting career — giving me a front-row seat to Hollywood's latent sexism and misogyny," she writes.

Only after filming her star-making turn in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians did the memory return. "I'd just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood. Ty raped me. He raped me, and I hadn't done anything about it," she recalls.

Wu claims a male producer harassed her on the set of Fresh Off the Boat

Referring to a Fresh Off the Boat producer by the initial "M," Wu says she was targeted by "a Chinese American guy in his late thirties" from the beginning of her run on the show, which was also her first television project, leaving Wu in uncharted territory. "You do what I say," was a constant refrain.

"I was a theater actress who'd never done a network sitcom before and I'd screen-tested for the role against two beautiful, talented women with lots of television work under their belts," she writes. The male producer would tell her, "Nobody wanted you. I had to fight for you," recalls Wu.

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

M's attention could be oppressive, says Wu. "He demanded a direct line to me at all times," the actress recalls. He would also remark on her looks. The producer told Wu he preferred her hair long and "told me I looked better in short skirts and should wear them more often 'while you still can,' he'd say with a smirk," she recalls. "He asked to see pictures of my female friends and would tell me if he'd f--- them or not. He constantly questioned me about my dating life, past and present…Sometimes, he texted me late at night, requesting selfies. It made me feel uncomfortable and I didn't want to."

Wu says she would try to laugh off his advances or redirect conversation, but producer's actions intensified at a Lakers game he pressured her to attend, at which he put a hand on her bare thigh. "Your skin is so smooth," she remembers him saying, before sliding his hand up and grazing her crotch. Wu sternly shut him down. On the car ride home, Wu recalls him saying, "You know what the best thing about producing this show is? That I can f--- whatever aspiring Asian actress I want to."

Constance Wu. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wu says that "aside from that basketball game, he never touched me inappropriately," and that she downplayed it at the time. But after FOTB was picked up for a second season, she felt weary. "That's when I started getting tired. Tired of M—'s cues for an excessive show of gratitude, tired of the casual sexism, tired of him keeping tabs on all areas of my life," she writes.

Exhausted by a non-stop shooting schedule, Wu says she finally put her foot down about a promotional appearance the producer was pressuring her to make, and the two did not speak again. After that, Wu alleges he made her feel like an outcast on set. Wu says she ultimately told a few of her costars about the harassment, but felt ashamed that her story wasn't "bad enough" to merit her feelings. Wu never made an official complaint to HR.

Wu attempted suicide after the backlash she received following Fresh Off the Boat's renewal

The actress reveals in her memoir that she attempted suicide following the backlash she received from her tweets about Fresh Off the Boat.

In 2019, Wu wrote on Twitter that she was "really upset" about the show's renewal, sparking outrage from fans who didn't think the rising star was appreciative of her position on the ABC comedy.

Constance Wu on Fresh Off the Boat . Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Wu was remorseful, but found she couldn't apologize satisfactorily. "I apologized to a very upset former colleague of mine over DM. She replied with DM after DM shaming me ... telling me that nothing I could ever do would make up for my atrocious behavior and disgusting ingratitude. How I had sullied the one shining beacon of hope for Asian Americans. How selfish I was to not consider everyone else's jobs on the show," she writes.

The woman's messages made Wu feel "helpless and desperate," she recalls. "Why wouldn't she believe my remorse? That I hurt as badly as she wanted me to? My head spinning, I realized I needed a wound to prove it, to prove that I hurt as bad as everyone said I deserved to hurt and it couldn't be a little wound, it had to be the biggest wound in the world for it to be enough. That's how I ended up clutching the balcony railing of my fifth-floor apartment."

A friend pulled her from the balcony edge and Wu checked into the psychiatric ER of a mental hospital. Wu writes that she's grateful the experience ultimately pointed her toward therapy. "The social media backlash and hospital stay made me finally get help," she says.

Her life has changed since joining The Terminal List

Wu writes that ultimately she learned to disengage from public opinion after the FOTB renewal backlash.

"I'd spent so much of my public life worried about what people thought of me. ... It was freeing to finally let that go," she says in the memoir. "Today, I work on a TV show where I was able to begin with dignity and the confidence of experience. A true fresh start. I was welcomed on The Terminal List without intimidation or fear, and as a result, I feel like I get to be myself on a set."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video (2)

And she feels supported as a new mom on the show. "The producers and crew were supportive of my family needs from the get-go, carving out time for me to pump or breastfeed or hop on a call with the pediatrician. It films in Los Angeles, so I didn't have to uproot my family," she says. "My role on the show doesn't require as much press or media scrutiny and I am glad to just be able to focus on the acting part of it. I enjoy my work on the show and I feel good there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Making a Scene is out now everywhere books are sold, and The Terminal List can be streamed in full on Amazon Prime Video.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.