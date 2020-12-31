The cookbook author shared that she's "been sober ever since" reading Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker

Chrissy Teigen Talks About the Book That Inspired Her Sobriety, Quit Like a Woman

Chrissy Teigen is sharing the book that inspired her to become sober.

The cookbook author revealed on her Instagram Stories Wednesday that she was gifted the book Quit Like a Woman by its author Holly Whitaker last month, and the read prompted her to give up alcohol.

Teigen, who turned 35 on Nov. 30, shared that she didn't like her behavior when she drank and that the book was the push she needed to quit.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote atop a photo of the book. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

Teigen continued that she's "been sober ever since," and encouraged her fans to read it — "even if you can't see yourself doing or just plain don't want to," she wrote, "it's still an incredible read."

Whitaker shared Teigen's post on her own Instagram Stories, thanking the Chrissy's Court host for supporting the book.

"@chrissyteigen thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always," Whitaker wrote. "infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you."

Earlier this week, Teigen shared on Instagram that she has been without alcohol for four weeks.

When the former model shared a fun video from her family's Christmas vacation in St. Barts, a fan jokingly commented, "I need whatever drugs you’re on!!" Teigen replied that she is "4 weeks sober," adding some heart and prayer hand emoji.

Teigen, who shares daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with husband John Legend, has previously opened up about her relationship with alcohol. In 2017, she told Cosmopolitan that she was "just drinking too much" and was on a break from alcohol at the time.

She explained that she had gotten "used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," which would turn into "having one before the awards show."

"And then a bunch at the awards show," she said. "And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."