TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio to Release Positivity-Filled Book Essentially Charli

Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, featuring details about Charli D'Amelio's childhood and how she handles cyberbullying, will be released on December 1

You can now call TikTokker Charli D'Amelio a published author!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the TikTok star will be releasing her first-ever book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, in December. The book is expected to feature intimate details of her life, including how she stays positive in the face of cyberbullying.

The book, which will include details of the 16-year-old's childhood and family life, will also walk readers through how to navigate social media presences and digital friendships while developing a confident and a strong identity. Essentially Charli is set to feature exclusive photos, writing prompts and a bonus sticker sheet.

“We’ve been longtime admirers of Charli for her infectious confidence, killer dance moves, and astronomical ascent to fame," wrote Anne Heltzel, ABRAMS Children's Books Executive Editor, in a press release. "We loved getting to know her while working on this book — not only as a rare talent, but also as an endlessly interesting young woman — and we know her readers will too.”

D'Amelio has become a household name among teenagers and social media users thanks to her rise to fame on TikTok, where the teen posts dance and lip sync videos to her more than 80 million followers. She's garnered more than 5 billion likes on the app.

She and her sister Dixie recently became the newest faces of Hollister and shared a behind-the-scenes look of their campaign with PEOPLE.

“We are constantly stealing each other’s clothes,” the sisters told PEOPLE. “We share almost everything.”

The two also became the newest faces of makeup brand Morphe 2. Charli has been an advocate against cyberbullying and has even partnered with UNICEF to raise awareness on the effects of cyberbullying on teens.