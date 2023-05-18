Alexi Lubomirski On Shooting Gwyneth, Lupita and Others: 'It's Like a First Date'

The renowned celebrity photographer and author of The Sittings (2003-2023) shares the stories behind some of his most iconic shots

By David Walters
Published on May 18, 2023 09:00 AM
Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023
Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2016

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Gwyneth Paltrow, New York City, August 2016.jpg
alexi lumbomirski

"We took over this supermarket in Brooklyn," says Lubomirski, 47. "The idea was this strong, sexy, powerful, but very out-of-place mom. The old couple was hysterical. They made us laugh all day long. I think they were really married, and the wife kept looking at him in horror, like, 'What are you looking at her for?' Gwyneth is so professional. She knows exactly what to give, and she switches it on."

Jennifer Aniston, 2010

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Jennifer Anniston, Los Angeles, February 2010.jpg
alexi lumbomirski

"One of my first covers. Jennifer had known me as a [photographer's] assistant, which made my impostor syndrome worse. But she was so generous. She took me under her wing and said, 'Everything's going to be great.' " She's one of those subjects who — lucky for me — just flicks a switch and it's beaming light and beauty and she's gorgeous. You really get to understand her star quality."

Julia Roberts, 2018

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Julia Roberts, Los Angeles, July 2018.jpg
alexi lumbomirski

"With Julia the vibe is already there. All you have to do is say something mildly amusing, and that beautiful smile comes out. It's literally like opening the curtains, and the light comes in. It's really funny to see how nervous people are when they meet her. Because it's Julia Roberts! People come up to me and go, 'When is she arriving? What's she like?' And she's so generous and giving with them. She knows people are going to be starstruck."

Lupita Nyong'o, 2015

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Lupita Nyong'o, London, February 2015.jpg
alexi lumbomirski

"[On this shoot] I said to her, 'I want to pretend like we're 14-year-olds at our first prom, and we don't really know how to dance. We're just going back and forth like this. We had Prince music on, and then it was, 'Oh look, I'm dancing with Lupita Nyong'o to Prince! Everybody's laughing behind me. I look like a complete idiot. But it's about trying to get those unexpected moments."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle official engagement photos, Frogmore House, Windsor, UK - 21 Dec 2017
Alexi Lubomirski

"With [this engagement shot of] Harry and Megan, I just suddenly thought of an Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer image. It just popped in my head because I saw his overcoat, and I said, 'Can you put that on?' And then everything just started folding together and we started seeing the light.

The royal wedding shoot was such a blur. I mean, probably the most high-pressure job [I've ever done]. I only had three minutes to get them into the garden and take pictures — and it took three minutes to get them to the garden. It was just rapid-fire: 'Put your hand here! Just relax!' And the assistant or secretary is going, 'Okay, we've got to get them back inside for the speeches.'

When we got in the car after the wedding, my wife [Giada] was sitting beside me and I just slammed the hard drive into my computer, desperately thinking to myself, 'Have I got the shot? Have I got the shot?' And then I saw it and literally my whole body just went, Okay, thank God…."

Jessica Chastain, 2021

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Jessica Chastain, New York City, June 2021.jpg
alexi lumbomirski

"There are [actors] who find the process too raw to try stuff — to do things as themselves. Jessica is not one of those people. She's very secure and confident. She knows what works, and she's into the images. Ninety-nine percent of the time, you know immediately when you've got the shot. You can sense that moment you've caught something when the hair was flicking or the eyes were a certain way."

Kate Winslet, 2014

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Kate Winslet, West Wittering, September 2014.jpg
alexi lumbomirski

"Kate is just incredible. It's amazing to see someone who knows every inch of her body and how to use it as an acting tool. I was so in awe of her I wasn't even pressing the [shutter] button. My assistant was elbowing me, like, 'Take the picture!'

I gave her a storyline to work with [on this shoot]: 'I want you to imagine you're in this Parisian apartment, you're having an affair with somebody. It's every Wednesday you have this meetup, and today he hasn't turned up and you're worried. But then you hear footsteps coming up the stairs. Go with that.' She was like, 'Got it.' I was just telling her as a joke — this is what's going on in my head — but then the shoulder twists and the ankle twists and the hand, the fingers. I get tingles talking about it because it's so amazing how she can do that with her body and convey an emotion."

Eddie Redmayne, 2022

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023 book Eddie Redmayne, Los Angeles, November 2022.jpg
Alexi Lubomirski

"Eddie and I were both Englishmen in L.A. at the time, which we connected over. We talked about the fact that we might have worked together when I was an assistant, but I think we just missed each other. Eddie has done some fashion modeling, so he looked at the suit and sort of...did the whole thing. I's a very English thing, when you like someone, to take the piss out of them. So I was like, 'Oh, right, we've got the male model poses going on. Okay, cool.' And he laughed and went into it."

The Sittings (2003-2023)

Alexi Lubomirski The Sittings 2003-2023

"[The process] started 18 months ago," Lubomirski tells PEOPLE of his photo book, The Sittings (2003-2023). "You are all constantly going into your archives trying to find something —whether for syndication purposes or for research — and it got to the stage where I was looking through and going, 'Oh yeah, I shot that person. Oh my God, that's crazy. And then you start to think, 'Wow, I've been in this business a long time,' and then you feel very grateful. It's a fickle business. I feel very fortunate to have been able to last 20 years doing a job that I love doing. I've never woken up and not wanted to go to work. What a gift."

The Sittings (2003-2023) will be released in the U.S. on May 31, with all proceeds benefiting the humanitarian organization Concern Worldwide.

