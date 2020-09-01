Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now

Ready for a new book? Here's what A-listers are reading — and recommending

By People Staff
September 01, 2020 10:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 11

Uzo Uduba: Homegoing

Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Vintage

“It’s the first time I’ve read a book spanning generations that’s tailored to the African female experience. An amazing, beautifully written book.”

Buy it! Homecoming by Yaa Gyasi, $10.38 (orig. $16.95); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Diane Lane: The Holotropic Mind

John Shearer/Getty; HarperOne

“He was the great mapper of the mind. I’m a nerd. Friends are like, ‘Read this sweet little piece of fiction.’ Honey, I’m in the fiction business!”

Buy it! The Holotropic Mind by Stanislav Grof, M.D., $10.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

3 of 11

Jerry O'Connell: Twilight Series

Cindy Ord/Getty; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

“I was Team Edward, my daughter was Team Jacob. We didn’t talk for a couple of weeks.”

Buy it! Twilight by Stephenie Meyer, $9.50 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Tracee Ellis Ross: Me Talk Pretty One Day

Roy Rochlin/Getty; Little, Brown and Company

"Lately I am being read to. I am revisiting all of David Sedaris’s books on audio. Him reading his own work is exceptional."

Buy it! Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris, $28; barnesandnoble.com

Advertisement

5 of 11

Chris Hemsworth: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Mike Coppola/WireImage; HarperOne

"It’s about a boy kind of finding his way in the world. It really spoke to the little boy in me. I’m 36 now, but I still feel like I’m 10, 11 most days."

Buy it! The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy, $24.99; barnesandnoble.com

6 of 11

Elle Fanning: The Nightingale

Mike Marsland/WireImage; St. Martin's Griffin

"It’s a movie I’m doing with my sister. The book has lots of fans, so you want to make sure you make it your own but capture what everyone loves about the characters."

Buy it! The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah, $8.29 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Katie Couric: Together

Roy Rochlin/Getty; Harper Wave

"He declared loneliness an epidemic long before this pandemic. I think now, more than ever, people realize the power of being connected."

Buy it! Together by Vivek H. Murthy, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); barnesandnoble.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Nikki Reed: Make a Living Living

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Laurence King Publishing

"We’re all craving a reset. This book is super inspiring if you’re looking to reassess your work-life relationship."

Buy it! Make a Living Living by Nina Karnikowski, $19.99; target.com 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Oprah Winfrey: Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

The latest Oprah’s Book Club pick "should be required reading for humanity," says Winfrey. "It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. In writing this book, Isabel responds to a calling from the ancestors—and the ancestors are pleased."

Buy it! Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, $19.20 (orig. $32); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Reese Witherspoon: You Should See Me in a Crown

The first young adult pick for Reese's Book Club, Leah Johnson's novel is a "super funny, joyful story that’ll have you reliving your high school prom days!" 

Buy it! You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson, $14.39 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Emma Roberts: Luster

Mom-to-be Roberts chose the novel by Raven Leilani, about a young Black artist who gets involved in a couple's open marriage, as her book club Belletrist's August pick.

Buy it! Luster by Raven Leilani, $23.40 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff