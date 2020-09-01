Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Ready for a new book? Here's what A-listers are reading — and recommending
Uzo Uduba: Homegoing
“It’s the first time I’ve read a book spanning generations that’s tailored to the African female experience. An amazing, beautifully written book.”
Buy it! Homecoming by Yaa Gyasi, $10.38 (orig. $16.95); amazon.com
Diane Lane: The Holotropic Mind
“He was the great mapper of the mind. I’m a nerd. Friends are like, ‘Read this sweet little piece of fiction.’ Honey, I’m in the fiction business!”
Buy it! The Holotropic Mind by Stanislav Grof, M.D., $10.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Jerry O'Connell: Twilight Series
“I was Team Edward, my daughter was Team Jacob. We didn’t talk for a couple of weeks.”
Buy it! Twilight by Stephenie Meyer, $9.50 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Tracee Ellis Ross: Me Talk Pretty One Day
"Lately I am being read to. I am revisiting all of David Sedaris’s books on audio. Him reading his own work is exceptional."
Buy it! Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris, $28; barnesandnoble.com
Chris Hemsworth: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
"It’s about a boy kind of finding his way in the world. It really spoke to the little boy in me. I’m 36 now, but I still feel like I’m 10, 11 most days."
Buy it! The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy, $24.99; barnesandnoble.com
Elle Fanning: The Nightingale
"It’s a movie I’m doing with my sister. The book has lots of fans, so you want to make sure you make it your own but capture what everyone loves about the characters."
Buy it! The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah, $8.29 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Katie Couric: Together
"He declared loneliness an epidemic long before this pandemic. I think now, more than ever, people realize the power of being connected."
Buy it! Together by Vivek H. Murthy, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); barnesandnoble.com
Nikki Reed: Make a Living Living
"We’re all craving a reset. This book is super inspiring if you’re looking to reassess your work-life relationship."
Buy it! Make a Living Living by Nina Karnikowski, $19.99; target.com
Oprah Winfrey: Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents
The latest Oprah’s Book Club pick "should be required reading for humanity," says Winfrey. "It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. In writing this book, Isabel responds to a calling from the ancestors—and the ancestors are pleased."
Buy it! Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, $19.20 (orig. $32); amazon.com
Reese Witherspoon: You Should See Me in a Crown
The first young adult pick for Reese's Book Club, Leah Johnson's novel is a "super funny, joyful story that’ll have you reliving your high school prom days!"
Buy it! You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson, $14.39 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Emma Roberts: Luster
Mom-to-be Roberts chose the novel by Raven Leilani, about a young Black artist who gets involved in a couple's open marriage, as her book club Belletrist's August pick.
Buy it! Luster by Raven Leilani, $23.40 (orig. $26); amazon.com