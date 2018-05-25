The Celebrity Book Club: See What Your Favorite Stars Are Reading

Stars can be bookworms, too! Check out some of their favorite reads

More
People Staff
May 25, 2018 06:00 PM
<p>&#8220;Check out #superwomanrx by @drtazmd,&#8221; <a href="https://twitter.com/jfondaofficial/status/946114251516719106" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote the actress on Instagram</a>. &#8220;Here is to empowering women everywhere by helping them find their #power type. On pre order now!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Super Woman Rx,&nbsp;</em>$26.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Super-Woman-Rx-Secrets-Lasting/dp/1623368588/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1518207930&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=superwoman+rx+book">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Jane Fonda: Super Woman Rx

“Check out #superwomanrx by @drtazmd,” wrote the actress on Instagram. “Here is to empowering women everywhere by helping them find their #power type. On pre order now!”

Buy It! Super Woman Rx, $26.99; amazon.com

Jane Fonda/Twitter
<p>&#8220;Flight in to NYC at 2 am. Up for coffee and a chapter of this incredible book, and back to sleep for an hour until day begins,&#8221; wrote the actress on her Instagram, &#8220;@latenightseth&nbsp;tonight and @buildseriesnyc. I love #nyc #gristmillroad #nonsequitur&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Grist Mill Road,&nbsp;</em>$26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Grist-Mill-Road-Christopher-Yates/dp/1250150280/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1516892646&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=grist+mill+road">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Selma Blair: Grist Mill Road

“Flight in to NYC at 2 am. Up for coffee and a chapter of this incredible book, and back to sleep for an hour until day begins,” wrote the actress on her Instagram, “@latenightseth tonight and @buildseriesnyc. I love #nyc #gristmillroad #nonsequitur”

Buy It! Grist Mill Road, $26; amazon.com

Selma Blair/Instagram
<p>After Selma Blair called&nbsp;<em>Grist Mill Road&nbsp;</em>by Christopher J. Yates one of her &#8220;favorite things&#8221; on Instagram, Reese Witherspoon added it to her reading list.&nbsp;</p> <p>reesewitherspoon: &#8220;I want to read that book!!&#8221;</p> <p>selmablair: &#8220;@reesewitherspoon it is up your alley. You gave me a book similar in tone once. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Bridge-Rebecca-Godfrey/dp/0743210913/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1516893965&amp;sr=1-2&amp;keywords=under+the+bridge" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Under the Bridge</em></a>.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Grist Mill Road,&nbsp;</em>$26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Grist-Mill-Road-Christopher-Yates/dp/1250150280/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1516892646&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=grist+mill+road">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Reese Witherspoon: Grist Mill Road

After Selma Blair called Grist Mill Road by Christopher J. Yates one of her “favorite things” on Instagram, Reese Witherspoon added it to her reading list. 

reesewitherspoon: “I want to read that book!!”

selmablair: “@reesewitherspoon it is up your alley. You gave me a book similar in tone once. Under the Bridge.”

Buy It! Grist Mill Road, $26; amazon.com

<p>&#8220;My sister&nbsp;@KidadaJonesOG wrote&nbsp;@SchoolOfAwake, a beautiful book which gives girls tools and exercises and games to nurture their inner lives, celebrate their spirits and to make space for their complex emotions,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BXjQYTnhk3J/?taken-by=rashidajones" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rashida Jones said on Instagram</a> of her read, out Oct. 3. &#8220;If only I had this gem when I was little. Every girl should have this!!&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>School of Awake</em>, $18.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/School-Awake-Girls-Guide-Universe/dp/160868458X/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504124635&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=school+of+awake+jones" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Rashida Jones: School of Awake: A Girl's Guide to the Universe

“My sister @KidadaJonesOG wrote @SchoolOfAwake, a beautiful book which gives girls tools and exercises and games to nurture their inner lives, celebrate their spirits and to make space for their complex emotions,” Rashida Jones said on Instagram of her read, out Oct. 3. “If only I had this gem when I was little. Every girl should have this!!” 

Buy It! School of Awake, $18.95; amazon.com

<p>&#8220;Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later?&#8221; the actress <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BXTNkgXB81L/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">said of Ruth Ware&#8217;s thriller.</a> &#8220;That&#8217;s the journey <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/thelyinggame/">#TheLyingGame</a> takes you on. Four friends from high school bound together by a dark secret get pulled back together with one cryptic text. Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions&#8230; Until the very last page!&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>The Lying Game</em>, $26.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lying-Game-Novel-Ruth-Ware/dp/1501156004" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Reese Witherspoon: The Lying Game

“Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later?” the actress said of Ruth Ware’s thriller. “That’s the journey #TheLyingGame takes you on. Four friends from high school bound together by a dark secret get pulled back together with one cryptic text. Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions… Until the very last page!” 

Buy It! The Lying Game, $26.99; amazon.com 

<p>Dunham <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BXRg_Y1lAo9/?taken-by=lenadunham" target="_blank" rel="noopener">posed with author Jenny Zhang</a> to celebrate the author&#8217;s debut work,&nbsp; a collection of stories that follows the experiences of different Chinese American girls who live in New York City.&nbsp;Wrote Dunham: &#8220;We out here so excited about this book of the century!!&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Sour Heart,&nbsp;</em>$26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sour-Heart-Stories-Jenny-Zhang/dp/0399589384/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504115161&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=sour+heart+jenny+zhang">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Lena Dunham: Sour Heart 

Dunham posed with author Jenny Zhang to celebrate the author’s debut work,  a collection of stories that follows the experiences of different Chinese American girls who live in New York City. Wrote Dunham: “We out here so excited about this book of the century!!” 

Buy It! Sour Heart, $26; amazon.com

<p>Watson chose Eve Ensler&#8217;s <em>The Vagina Monologues&nbsp;</em>for the January/February selection of her book club, <a href="https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/179584-our-shared-shelf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Our Shared Shelf</a>, which she started in collaboration with goodreads.com. It&#8217;s a landmark play that reverberated in American culture with cries for women&#8217;s empowerment and love for the female body.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Vagina Monologues,&nbsp;</em>$16; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vagina-Monologues-Eve-Ensler/dp/0345498607/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504115658&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+vagina+monologues">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Emma Watson: The Vagina Monologues 

Watson chose Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues for the January/February selection of her book club, Our Shared Shelf, which she started in collaboration with goodreads.com. It’s a landmark play that reverberated in American culture with cries for women’s empowerment and love for the female body. 

Buy It! The Vagina Monologues, $16; amazon.com

<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BYLWNAOnKDV/?taken-by=oliviawilde" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wilde referenced Mona Eltahaway</a> when she posted a picture of <em>Radical Hope </em>on Instagram. &#8220;Those of us alive and able to resist and fight mustn&#8217;t capitulate to misery. What we fight for must be better,&#8221; she quoted, adding, &#8220;This book is like a cool drink of water. (Thank you, @merforlenza).&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Radical Hope,&nbsp;</em>$15.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Radical-Hope-Letters-Dissent-Dangerous/dp/0525435131/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504116093&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=radical+hope">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Olivia Wilde: Radical Hope 

Wilde referenced Mona Eltahaway when she posted a picture of Radical Hope on Instagram. “Those of us alive and able to resist and fight mustn’t capitulate to misery. What we fight for must be better,” she quoted, adding, “This book is like a cool drink of water. (Thank you, @merforlenza).” 

Buy It! Radical Hope, $15.95; amazon.com

<p>The actor starred in Arthur Miller&#8217;s Tony-awarding-winning play&nbsp;<em>The Price, </em>in which brothers&nbsp;Victor and Walter Franz are reunited by their father&#8217;s death years after anger severed their familial bond. Now they have to deal with old hostilities as they sort through their father&#8217;s belongings. &#8220;&#8230;thank you Universe for the gift of Arthur Miller!&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BRJ_S2DF_Ho/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=markruffalo">wrote Ruffalo.</a>&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Price,&nbsp;</em>$9;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Price-Penguin-Plays-Arthur-Miller-ebook/dp/B01BL3228M/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504128714&amp;sr=1-2&amp;keywords=arthur+miller+the+price+penguin">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Mark Ruffalo: The Price

The actor starred in Arthur Miller’s Tony-awarding-winning play The Price, in which brothers Victor and Walter Franz are reunited by their father’s death years after anger severed their familial bond. Now they have to deal with old hostilities as they sort through their father’s belongings. “…thank you Universe for the gift of Arthur Miller!” wrote Ruffalo. 

Buy It! The Price, $9; amazon.com

<p>This deeply funny collection of essays by screenwriter Kelly Oxford, whom <em>Rolling Stone</em> named one of the Funniest People on Twitter, is best paired with a cocktail, according to Philipps. &#8220;Nursing my cold with a bloody maria and @kellyoxford&#8217;s new book poolside,&#8221; she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BTKEpXQFPks/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=busyphilipps" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote.</a> &#8220;They say laughter is the best medicine, right???&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>When You Find Out the World Is Against You,&nbsp;</em>$26.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/When-You-Find-World-Against/dp/006232277X/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504116718&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=when+you+find+out+the+world+is+against+you">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Busy Philipps: When You Find Out the World Is Against You: And Other Funny Memories About Awful Moments

This deeply funny collection of essays by screenwriter Kelly Oxford, whom Rolling Stone named one of the Funniest People on Twitter, is best paired with a cocktail, according to Philipps. “Nursing my cold with a bloody maria and @kellyoxford’s new book poolside,” she wrote. “They say laughter is the best medicine, right???” 

Buy It! When You Find Out the World Is Against You, $26.99; amazon.com

<p>Washington is just one of transgender advocate Janet Mock&#8217;s legion of fans. In her new memoir, Mock delves into her love life, time as stripper, decision to get a Master&#8217;s in journalism, and other defining moments during her twenties. &#8220;I hope that readers &mdash; particularly young readers and anyone who feels marginalized &mdash; will feel empowered because there is a roadmap now to follow,&#8221; the <a href="https://people.com/books/transgender-advocate-janet-mock-on-her-coming-of-age-memoir-were-trying-to-be-ourselves-in-a-society-that-has-put-us-into-boxes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">34-year-old said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE</a>. &#8220;Hopefully they&rsquo;ll feel inspired to go out and try to live their greatest, grandest dream.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Surpassing Certainty,&nbsp;</em>$24.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Surpassing-Certainty-What-Twenties-Taught/dp/1501145797/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504122859&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=surpassing+certainty">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Kerry Washington: Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me 

Washington is just one of transgender advocate Janet Mock’s legion of fans. In her new memoir, Mock delves into her love life, time as stripper, decision to get a Master’s in journalism, and other defining moments during her twenties. “I hope that readers — particularly young readers and anyone who feels marginalized — will feel empowered because there is a roadmap now to follow,” the 34-year-old said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “Hopefully they’ll feel inspired to go out and try to live their greatest, grandest dream.” 

Buy It! Surpassing Certainty, $24.99; amazon.com

<p>From <i>Bon App&eacute;tit</i> columnist Marissa A. Ross comes an unpretentious and fun guide to buying and drinking wine. &#8220;Can I just be Marissa, please?&#8221; Kaling said, per the book&#8217;s press release. &#8220;I want to be hilarious and sexy and smart and insanely knowledgeable about wine.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>Wine. All the Time.</em>, $20; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wine-All-Time-Confident-Drinking/dp/0399574166/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504123960&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=wine+all+the+time" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Mindy Kaling: Wine. All the Time: The Casual Guide to Confident Drinking

From Bon Appétit columnist Marissa A. Ross comes an unpretentious and fun guide to buying and drinking wine. “Can I just be Marissa, please?” Kaling said, per the book’s press release. “I want to be hilarious and sexy and smart and insanely knowledgeable about wine.” 

Buy It! Wine. All the Time., $20; amazon.com 

<p>Earlier this summer, Simpson went to the pool to maintain her glorious tan&#8230; and read Keith Richards&#8217; autobiography. Published in 2011, <em>Life </em>looks back at his career with the Rolling Stones, his rocky romances, drug use, tax exile and reconnection with Mick Jagger.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Life,&nbsp;</em>$18;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Life-Keith-Richards/dp/031603441X/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504124845&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=life+keith+richard">amazon.com&nbsp;</a></p>
pinterest
Jessica Simpson: Life 

Earlier this summer, Simpson went to the pool to maintain her glorious tan… and read Keith Richards’ autobiography. Published in 2011, Life looks back at his career with the Rolling Stones, his rocky romances, drug use, tax exile and reconnection with Mick Jagger. 

Buy It! Life, $18; amazon.com 

<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m celebrating&nbsp;#WorldBookDay by ignoring my to-do list and getting completely lost in Lauren Belfer&rsquo;s <em>And After the Fire</em>,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BTPvFTOlWj9/?taken-by=jessicabiel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote Biel</a>. The novel is based on the real story of two women in different eras whose lives are forever changed upon the discovery of a music manuscript by&nbsp;Johann Sebastian Bach.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>And After The Fire, </em>$15.99;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/After-Fire-Novel-Lauren-Belfer/dp/0062428527/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504125476&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=and+after+the+fire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&nbsp;amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Jessica Biel: And After the Fire 

“I’m celebrating #WorldBookDay by ignoring my to-do list and getting completely lost in Lauren Belfer’s And After the Fire,” wrote Biel. The novel is based on the real story of two women in different eras whose lives are forever changed upon the discovery of a music manuscript by Johann Sebastian Bach. 

Buy It! And After The Fire, $15.99; amazon.com

<p>SJP selected Stephanie Powell Watts&#8217; novel as the first title of the <a href="http://www.bookclubcentral.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ALA Book Club Central</a>. &#8220;Jay comes home to a declining southern town to build a mansion and reconnect with Ava, the girl of his dreams,&#8221; reads the PEOPLE review. &#8220;Watts winks at Gatsby while shining her literary light on black women&mdash;infertile Ava and her mother, Sylvia. The American dream served with sweet tea, sympathy and deep insights.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>No One Is Coming to Save Us,&nbsp;</em>$26.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/No-One-Coming-Save-Us/dp/0062472984/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504127679&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=no+one+is+coming+to+save+us">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Sarah Jessica Parker: No One Is Coming to Save Us

SJP selected Stephanie Powell Watts’ novel as the first title of the ALA Book Club Central. “Jay comes home to a declining southern town to build a mansion and reconnect with Ava, the girl of his dreams,” reads the PEOPLE review. “Watts winks at Gatsby while shining her literary light on black women—infertile Ava and her mother, Sylvia. The American dream served with sweet tea, sympathy and deep insights.” 

Buy It! No One Is Coming to Save Us, $26.99; amazon.com

<p>&#8220;#summerreading! Amazing new book by @tylergage about creating businesses for local communities in the Amazon,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BXjVQSlAB8o/?taken-by=sofiavergara" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote Vergara of Tyler Gage&#8217;s insightful story.</a>&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>Fully Alive, </em>$25; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fully-Alive-Lessons-Mission-Business/dp/1501156020/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504128105&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=fully+alive" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Sofia Vergara: Fully Alive: Using the Lessons of the Amazon to Live Your Mission in Business and Life

“#summerreading! Amazing new book by @tylergage about creating businesses for local communities in the Amazon,” wrote Vergara of Tyler Gage’s insightful story. 

Buy It! Fully Alive, $25; amazon.com

<p>In her memoir, Maggie Nelson deconstructs gender, traditional relationships and what it means to love. She traces her romance with Harry Dodge, who is fluidly gendered, and her journey through pregnancy. &#8220;Thank you @rowanblanchard&nbsp;for lending me a book that draws me towards the people inside it and the person inside me,&#8221;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BSzTiZ2jrOv/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said Larson.</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Argonauts</em>, $15; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Argonauts-Maggie-Nelson/dp/1555977359/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504129646&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+argonauts+maggie+nelson">amazon.com&nbsp;</a></p>
pinterest
Brie Larson: The Argonauts 

In her memoir, Maggie Nelson deconstructs gender, traditional relationships and what it means to love. She traces her romance with Harry Dodge, who is fluidly gendered, and her journey through pregnancy. “Thank you @rowanblanchard for lending me a book that draws me towards the people inside it and the person inside me,” said Larson.

Buy It! The Argonauts, $15; amazon.com 

<p>This comical collection of essays from the head writer of&nbsp;<em>Inside Amy Schumer&nbsp;</em>is the hit read of the summer. Barrymore thinks so, too. Jessi Klein uses straightforward honesty and a hysterical perspective to outline her &#8220;transformation from Pippi Longstocking-esque tomboy to are-you-a-lesbian-or-what tom man.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>You&#8217;ll Grow Out of It,&nbsp;</em>$15.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Youll-Grow-Out-Jessi-Klein/dp/1455531200/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1504193471&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=you%27ll+grow+out+of+it+jessi+klein">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Drew Barrymore: You'll Grow Out of It 

This comical collection of essays from the head writer of Inside Amy Schumer is the hit read of the summer. Barrymore thinks so, too. Jessi Klein uses straightforward honesty and a hysterical perspective to outline her “transformation from Pippi Longstocking-esque tomboy to are-you-a-lesbian-or-what tom man.” 

Buy It! You’ll Grow Out of It, $15.99; amazon.com

Drew Barrymore/Instagram
1 of 19

Advertisement
1 of 18 Jane Fonda/Twitter

Jane Fonda: Super Woman Rx

“Check out #superwomanrx by @drtazmd,” wrote the actress on Instagram. “Here is to empowering women everywhere by helping them find their #power type. On pre order now!”

Buy It! Super Woman Rx, $26.99; amazon.com

Advertisement
2 of 18 Selma Blair/Instagram

Selma Blair: Grist Mill Road

“Flight in to NYC at 2 am. Up for coffee and a chapter of this incredible book, and back to sleep for an hour until day begins,” wrote the actress on her Instagram, “@latenightseth tonight and @buildseriesnyc. I love #nyc #gristmillroad #nonsequitur”

Buy It! Grist Mill Road, $26; amazon.com

3 of 18

Reese Witherspoon: Grist Mill Road

After Selma Blair called Grist Mill Road by Christopher J. Yates one of her “favorite things” on Instagram, Reese Witherspoon added it to her reading list. 

reesewitherspoon: “I want to read that book!!”

selmablair: “@reesewitherspoon it is up your alley. You gave me a book similar in tone once. Under the Bridge.”

Buy It! Grist Mill Road, $26; amazon.com

Advertisement
4 of 18

Rashida Jones: School of Awake: A Girl's Guide to the Universe

“My sister @KidadaJonesOG wrote @SchoolOfAwake, a beautiful book which gives girls tools and exercises and games to nurture their inner lives, celebrate their spirits and to make space for their complex emotions,” Rashida Jones said on Instagram of her read, out Oct. 3. “If only I had this gem when I was little. Every girl should have this!!” 

Buy It! School of Awake, $18.95; amazon.com

Advertisement
5 of 18

Reese Witherspoon: The Lying Game

“Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later?” the actress said of Ruth Ware’s thriller. “That’s the journey #TheLyingGame takes you on. Four friends from high school bound together by a dark secret get pulled back together with one cryptic text. Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions… Until the very last page!” 

Buy It! The Lying Game, $26.99; amazon.com 

Advertisement
6 of 18

Lena Dunham: Sour Heart 

Dunham posed with author Jenny Zhang to celebrate the author’s debut work,  a collection of stories that follows the experiences of different Chinese American girls who live in New York City. Wrote Dunham: “We out here so excited about this book of the century!!” 

Buy It! Sour Heart, $26; amazon.com

Advertisement
7 of 18

Emma Watson: The Vagina Monologues 

Watson chose Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues for the January/February selection of her book club, Our Shared Shelf, which she started in collaboration with goodreads.com. It’s a landmark play that reverberated in American culture with cries for women’s empowerment and love for the female body. 

Buy It! The Vagina Monologues, $16; amazon.com

Advertisement
8 of 18

Olivia Wilde: Radical Hope 

Wilde referenced Mona Eltahaway when she posted a picture of Radical Hope on Instagram. “Those of us alive and able to resist and fight mustn’t capitulate to misery. What we fight for must be better,” she quoted, adding, “This book is like a cool drink of water. (Thank you, @merforlenza).” 

Buy It! Radical Hope, $15.95; amazon.com

Advertisement
9 of 18

Mark Ruffalo: The Price

The actor starred in Arthur Miller’s Tony-awarding-winning play The Price, in which brothers Victor and Walter Franz are reunited by their father’s death years after anger severed their familial bond. Now they have to deal with old hostilities as they sort through their father’s belongings. “…thank you Universe for the gift of Arthur Miller!” wrote Ruffalo. 

Buy It! The Price, $9; amazon.com

Advertisement
10 of 18

Busy Philipps: When You Find Out the World Is Against You: And Other Funny Memories About Awful Moments

This deeply funny collection of essays by screenwriter Kelly Oxford, whom Rolling Stone named one of the Funniest People on Twitter, is best paired with a cocktail, according to Philipps. “Nursing my cold with a bloody maria and @kellyoxford’s new book poolside,” she wrote. “They say laughter is the best medicine, right???” 

Buy It! When You Find Out the World Is Against You, $26.99; amazon.com

Advertisement
11 of 18

Kerry Washington: Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me 

Washington is just one of transgender advocate Janet Mock’s legion of fans. In her new memoir, Mock delves into her love life, time as stripper, decision to get a Master’s in journalism, and other defining moments during her twenties. “I hope that readers — particularly young readers and anyone who feels marginalized — will feel empowered because there is a roadmap now to follow,” the 34-year-old said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “Hopefully they’ll feel inspired to go out and try to live their greatest, grandest dream.” 

Buy It! Surpassing Certainty, $24.99; amazon.com

Advertisement
12 of 18

Mindy Kaling: Wine. All the Time: The Casual Guide to Confident Drinking

From Bon Appétit columnist Marissa A. Ross comes an unpretentious and fun guide to buying and drinking wine. “Can I just be Marissa, please?” Kaling said, per the book’s press release. “I want to be hilarious and sexy and smart and insanely knowledgeable about wine.” 

Buy It! Wine. All the Time., $20; amazon.com 

Advertisement
13 of 18

Jessica Simpson: Life 

Earlier this summer, Simpson went to the pool to maintain her glorious tan… and read Keith Richards’ autobiography. Published in 2011, Life looks back at his career with the Rolling Stones, his rocky romances, drug use, tax exile and reconnection with Mick Jagger. 

Buy It! Life, $18; amazon.com 

Advertisement
14 of 18

Jessica Biel: And After the Fire 

“I’m celebrating #WorldBookDay by ignoring my to-do list and getting completely lost in Lauren Belfer’s And After the Fire,” wrote Biel. The novel is based on the real story of two women in different eras whose lives are forever changed upon the discovery of a music manuscript by Johann Sebastian Bach. 

Buy It! And After The Fire, $15.99; amazon.com

Advertisement
15 of 18

Sarah Jessica Parker: No One Is Coming to Save Us

SJP selected Stephanie Powell Watts’ novel as the first title of the ALA Book Club Central. “Jay comes home to a declining southern town to build a mansion and reconnect with Ava, the girl of his dreams,” reads the PEOPLE review. “Watts winks at Gatsby while shining her literary light on black women—infertile Ava and her mother, Sylvia. The American dream served with sweet tea, sympathy and deep insights.” 

Buy It! No One Is Coming to Save Us, $26.99; amazon.com

Advertisement
16 of 18

Sofia Vergara: Fully Alive: Using the Lessons of the Amazon to Live Your Mission in Business and Life

“#summerreading! Amazing new book by @tylergage about creating businesses for local communities in the Amazon,” wrote Vergara of Tyler Gage’s insightful story. 

Buy It! Fully Alive, $25; amazon.com

Advertisement
17 of 18

Brie Larson: The Argonauts 

In her memoir, Maggie Nelson deconstructs gender, traditional relationships and what it means to love. She traces her romance with Harry Dodge, who is fluidly gendered, and her journey through pregnancy. “Thank you @rowanblanchard for lending me a book that draws me towards the people inside it and the person inside me,” said Larson.

Buy It! The Argonauts, $15; amazon.com 

Advertisement
18 of 18 Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore: You'll Grow Out of It 

This comical collection of essays from the head writer of Inside Amy Schumer is the hit read of the summer. Barrymore thinks so, too. Jessi Klein uses straightforward honesty and a hysterical perspective to outline her “transformation from Pippi Longstocking-esque tomboy to are-you-a-lesbian-or-what tom man.” 

Buy It! You’ll Grow Out of It, $15.99; amazon.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now