The Best Celeb-Approved Health and Fitness Books

The Newest Celeb Approved Health and Fitness Books

Sam Gillette
May 24, 2018 07:00 PM
<p>The New England Patriots superstar reveals his playbook for long-term fitness, which includes waking up at 6am and immediately drinking 20 ounces of water, adding electrolytes to all of his beverages, and <a href="https://people.com/food/tom-brady-diet-book-water/">eating healthy foods</a>, including fish, yogurt, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and dandelion greens. The quarterback also shares his training regimen and practical tips that even non-athletes can follow to stay fit.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The TB 12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance</em>, $29.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TB12-Method-Lifetime-Sustained-Performance/dp/1501180738/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1505750049&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=TB12+Method">amazon.com</a></p>
The TB 12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance by Tom Brady

The New England Patriots superstar reveals his playbook for long-term fitness, which includes waking up at 6am and immediately drinking 20 ounces of water, adding electrolytes to all of his beverages, and eating healthy foods, including fish, yogurt, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and dandelion greens. The quarterback also shares his training regimen and practical tips that even non-athletes can follow to stay fit.

Buy It! The TB 12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, $29.99; amazon.com

<p>Actress Tia Mowry&#8217;s new cookbook reveals the clean-food recipes she used to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/books/tia-mowry-took-diet-pills-endometriosis-infertility/">battle her endometriosis and struggles with&nbsp;infertility</a>. Raised on TV sets with too much junk food, Mowry learned to heal her body with&nbsp;healthy food choices and by cutting out processed foods, refined sugar and dairy. &#8220;I started to feel deeply, thrillingly&nbsp;<i>alive</i>,&#8221; she writes, &#8220;I had more energy than I remember ever having&hellip;&#8221; Within 12 months of changing her diet, she was also able to conceive. Now she&#8217;s sharing this life-altering regimen with you.&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b><i>Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You</i>, $20;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1101967358/ref=as_at/?imprToken=Y3dB.NR.XYWaKf1vvNFx3A&amp;slotNum=0&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=w50&amp;creativeASIN=1101967358&amp;linkId=a358ce018013b18130dbf1f7d32c1062">amazon.com</a></p>
Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You by Tia Mowry

Actress Tia Mowry’s new cookbook reveals the clean-food recipes she used to battle her endometriosis and struggles with infertility. Raised on TV sets with too much junk food, Mowry learned to heal her body with healthy food choices and by cutting out processed foods, refined sugar and dairy. “I started to feel deeply, thrillingly alive,” she writes, “I had more energy than I remember ever having…” Within 12 months of changing her diet, she was also able to conceive. Now she’s sharing this life-altering regimen with you. 

Buy It! Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You, $20; amazon.com

<p><a href="https://people.com/bodies/misty-copeland-gained-10-lbs-hit-puberty-at-19/">Misty Copeland</a>&nbsp;has noticed a big shift in the perception of beauty: &#8220;Women no longer desire the bare bones of a runway model. Standards have changed: what women do want is a long, toned, powerful body with excellent posture.&#8221; In her new book, the ballerina draws from her own experience with eating (with a focus&nbsp;on healthy fats) and exercise to help you achieve it. There&#8217;s also inspirational quotes and notes from her personal journal. Her book is proof that ballerinas aren&#8217;t the only ones who can achieve the &#8220;ballerina body.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b><i>Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You,&nbsp;</i>$30;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1455596302/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1455596302&amp;linkId=bb43332bbf3ebd1df7e8e49a0191b479">amazon.com</a></p>
Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You by Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland has noticed a big shift in the perception of beauty: “Women no longer desire the bare bones of a runway model. Standards have changed: what women do want is a long, toned, powerful body with excellent posture.” In her new book, the ballerina draws from her own experience with eating (with a focus on healthy fats) and exercise to help you achieve it. There’s also inspirational quotes and notes from her personal journal. Her book is proof that ballerinas aren’t the only ones who can achieve the “ballerina body.” 

Buy It! Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You, $30; amazon.com

<p><a href="https://people.com/bodies/whats-in-gwyneth-paltrows-new-90-vitamins-goop-wellness-effing-tired/" target="_blank">Gwyneth Paltrow worked with Dr. Amy Myers to develop a supplement pack</a>. Now Myers has a new book that&#8217;s all about providing answers when your doctor can&#8217;t.&nbsp;<i>The Thyroid Connection</i>&nbsp;reveals that many people feel exhausted, are &#8220;plagued by brain fog&#8221; and have a difficult time losing weight, but their doctor says they&#8217;re fine. Myers provides another solution. She suggests that undiagnosed thyroid issues can be the root of the problem and provides guidance about getting diagnosed, as well as advice about nutrition, sleep and exercise.&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b><i>The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight &#8212; and How to Get Your Life Back,&nbsp;</i>$28;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0316272868/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0316272868&amp;linkId=07383b6946796842fd03e81f03be308c">amazon.com</a></p>
The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight -- and How to Get Your Life Back by Amy Myers, MD

Gwyneth Paltrow worked with Dr. Amy Myers to develop a supplement pack. Now Myers has a new book that’s all about providing answers when your doctor can’t. The Thyroid Connection reveals that many people feel exhausted, are “plagued by brain fog” and have a difficult time losing weight, but their doctor says they’re fine. Myers provides another solution. She suggests that undiagnosed thyroid issues can be the root of the problem and provides guidance about getting diagnosed, as well as advice about nutrition, sleep and exercise. 

Buy It! The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight — and How to Get Your Life Back, $28; amazon.com

<p><a href="https://people.com/style/gwyneth-paltrow-on-embracing-her-wrinkles/" target="_blank">Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating&nbsp;her wrinkles</a>, and she&#8217;s also encouraging fans to embrace their beauty in a natural and healthy way. Created by the editors of her clean-living brand, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1455541559/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1455541559&amp;linkId=f418489015cd68bb1ac40affff421f53">the book</a> offers hair and makeup tutorials plus advice about non-toxic products. Have a question about healthy ways to deal with aging or breakouts? Wondering what to cook or how to work out so you have the best life possible? This book is a complete beauty guide for the body and the mind.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>GOOP CLEAN BEAUTY</em>, $30; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1455541559/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1455541559&amp;linkId=f418489015cd68bb1ac40affff421f53" target="_blank">amazon.com</a></p>
GOOP CLEAN BEAUTY by the Editors of Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her wrinkles, and she’s also encouraging fans to embrace their beauty in a natural and healthy way. Created by the editors of her clean-living brand, the book offers hair and makeup tutorials plus advice about non-toxic products. Have a question about healthy ways to deal with aging or breakouts? Wondering what to cook or how to work out so you have the best life possible? This book is a complete beauty guide for the body and the mind. 

Buy It! GOOP CLEAN BEAUTY, $30; amazon.com

<p>She <a href="https://people.com/politics/oprah-winfrey-rethinking-if-she-could-be-president/" target="_blank">may run for president</a>, but Oprah can still relate to non-celebrities. After a well-publicized struggle with her weight, she&rsquo;s sharing the recipes that bring her the most joy and inspire a healthier diet. But the book involves more than just cooking instructions. The queen of motivational TV penned personal essays to go along with her favorite recipes. This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1250126533/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1250126533&amp;linkId=490c30e530d67419e506af683f597b74">cookbook</a> promises to lift your spirit as it inspires new dishes for your table.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life</em>, $35; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1250126533/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1250126533&amp;linkId=490c30e530d67419e506af683f597b74" target="_blank">amazon.com</a></p>
Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life by Oprah Winfrey

She may run for president, but Oprah can still relate to non-celebrities. After a well-publicized struggle with her weight, she’s sharing the recipes that bring her the most joy and inspire a healthier diet. But the book involves more than just cooking instructions. The queen of motivational TV penned personal essays to go along with her favorite recipes. This cookbook promises to lift your spirit as it inspires new dishes for your table.

Buy It! Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life, $35; amazon.com

<p><a href="https://people.com/bodies/adele-trainer-ab-workout-sirtfood-diet/" target="_blank">Approved by Adele&#8217;s trainer Peter Geracimo</a>, <em>The Sirtfood Diet</em>&nbsp;is all about activating the &#8220;skinny gene.&#8221; Some people do it by fasting, but authors Goggins and Matten have found a group of foods that, when incorporated properly into your diet, have special nutrients that also trigger this miracle&nbsp;gene. Follow their advice and they promise that you&#8217;ll &#8220;lose weight and improve your resistance to disease, while still giving you incredible energy and glowing health.&#8221; You may not believe in Superman, but this book may convince you that SirtFoods really do have superpowers.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>The SirtFood Diet</em>, $25.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1501163779/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1501163779&amp;linkId=6fc55b37c2236f49dde51f7052e70939" target="_blank">amazon.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
The SirtFood Diet by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten

Approved by Adele’s trainer Peter Geracimo, The Sirtfood Diet is all about activating the “skinny gene.” Some people do it by fasting, but authors Goggins and Matten have found a group of foods that, when incorporated properly into your diet, have special nutrients that also trigger this miracle gene. Follow their advice and they promise that you’ll “lose weight and improve your resistance to disease, while still giving you incredible energy and glowing health.” You may not believe in Superman, but this book may convince you that SirtFoods really do have superpowers.

Buy It! The SirtFood Diet, $25.99; amazon.com 

<p>Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin <a href="https://people.com/bodies/alec-baldwin-weight-pre-diabetic-hilaria/" target="_blank">helped husband Alec Baldwin regain his health</a> when he became &#8220;dangerously close to a chronic disease,&#8221; she writes in her book. Now, she&#8217;s helping readers become healthier by gaining peace and a deeper connection between the mind and body.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind &amp; Joyful Life</em>, $25.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1623366984/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1623366984&amp;linkId=a75782c8a1db2bfd4678fab0b0030343" target="_blank">amazon.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life by Hilaria Baldwin 

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin helped husband Alec Baldwin regain his health when he became “dangerously close to a chronic disease,” she writes in her book. Now, she’s helping readers become healthier by gaining peace and a deeper connection between the mind and body.

Buy It! The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life, $25.99; amazon.com 

<p>Trainer Louise Parker &#8220;miraculously gets my reluctant arse into gear,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/bodies/emma-thompson-lost-two-dress-sizes/">Emma Thompson, who lost two dress sizes, announced in a press release for the book.</a> &#8220;I love that her method is NOT a diet &mdash; and is genuinely sustainable &mdash; so I can have my glass of wine and manage to avoid spending the rest of the week eating cheesy wotsits.&#8221; The actress shed the pounds by following&nbsp;the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1784721751/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1784721751&amp;linkId=1602099371bc4128c01796742b1efb40">Louise Parker Method</a>&#8216;s four principles: &#8220;think successfully, live well, eat beautifully, and exercise intelligently.&#8221; We may not have Thompson&#8217;s wit, but we can achieve a healthier lifestyle thanks to this book.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life</em>, $24.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1784721751/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1784721751&amp;linkId=1602099371bc4128c01796742b1efb40">amazon.com</a></p>
The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life by Louise Parker

Trainer Louise Parker “miraculously gets my reluctant arse into gear,” Emma Thompson, who lost two dress sizes, announced in a press release for the book. “I love that her method is NOT a diet — and is genuinely sustainable — so I can have my glass of wine and manage to avoid spending the rest of the week eating cheesy wotsits.” The actress shed the pounds by following the Louise Parker Method‘s four principles: “think successfully, live well, eat beautifully, and exercise intelligently.” We may not have Thompson’s wit, but we can achieve a healthier lifestyle thanks to this book.

Buy It! The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life, $24.99; amazon.com

<p>Wish you could be as <a href="https://people.com/bodies/kate-hudson-alicia-keys-kelly-rutherford-kundalini-yoga/" target="_blank">cool and calm as Alicia Keys or Kate Hudson</a>? Then follow the advice of their Kundalini yoga and meditation teacher Guru Jagat, whose <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0062414984/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0062414984&amp;linkId=eb61ead28ec690ac2c7c7c8fa953b793">book</a> includes tips to help relieve stress and boost energy. &#8220;The meditation, breathing and focus helps to calm,&#8221; devotee Kelly Rutherford tells PEOPLE. &#8220;The practice builds trust with yourself and attunes you to a feeling of love, forgiveness and compassion.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Invincible Living: The Power of Yoga, The Energy of Breath, and Other Tools for a Radiant Life</em>, $27.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0062414984/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0062414984&amp;linkId=eb61ead28ec690ac2c7c7c8fa953b793" target="_blank">amazon.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Invincible Living: The Power of Yoga, The Energy of Breath, and Other Tools for a Radiant Life by Guru Jagat 

Wish you could be as cool and calm as Alicia Keys or Kate Hudson? Then follow the advice of their Kundalini yoga and meditation teacher Guru Jagat, whose book includes tips to help relieve stress and boost energy. “The meditation, breathing and focus helps to calm,” devotee Kelly Rutherford tells PEOPLE. “The practice builds trust with yourself and attunes you to a feeling of love, forgiveness and compassion.”

Buy It! Invincible Living: The Power of Yoga, The Energy of Breath, and Other Tools for a Radiant Life, $27.99; amazon.com 

<p>You know a book is legit when it <a href="https://people.com/books/reese-witherspoon-favorite-books/radical-beauty-by-deepak-chopra-kimberly-snyder/" target="_blank">ends up on Reese Witherspoon&#8217;s Instagram</a>. Written by Chopra, a leader of integrative medicine, and Snyder, a Hollywood nutritionist, this book establishes a six-pillar system to healthy living.&nbsp; By focusing on internal and external nourishment, sleep, living naturally, avoiding stress, and understanding the connection between emotions and inflammatory foods,&nbsp; you can achieve your most authentic beauty.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>Radical Beauty: How to Transform Yourself from the Inside Out </em>, $14.68; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1101906014/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1101906014&amp;linkId=21ad932ed4bddabc5b7e6d86326ec1ed" target="_blank">amazon.com</a></p>
Radical Beauty: How to Transform Yourself from the Inside Out by Deepak Chopra and Kimberly Snyder 

You know a book is legit when it ends up on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram. Written by Chopra, a leader of integrative medicine, and Snyder, a Hollywood nutritionist, this book establishes a six-pillar system to healthy living.  By focusing on internal and external nourishment, sleep, living naturally, avoiding stress, and understanding the connection between emotions and inflammatory foods,  you can achieve your most authentic beauty.

Buy It! Radical Beauty: How to Transform Yourself from the Inside Out , $14.68; amazon.com

<p>If you want to be a winner like Tom Brady, then check out his <a href="https://people.com/food/tom-brady-is-releasing-a-200-cookbook-and-its-already-sold-out/" target="_blank">new $200 cookbook</a>, which is advertised as a &#8220;limited-edition &#8216;living document&#8217; containing information about our nutritional philosophies and a library of 89 seasonally-inspired recipes.&#8221; The New England Patriots quarterback is just as excited about the manual as we are. &#8220;I wanted to share with you guys another step toward achieving your peak performance,&#8221; he writes. &#8220;Check it out you will love it! #&lrm;ididntcomethisfartoonlycomethisfar.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>TB12&trade; Nutrition Manual</em>, $200; <a href="https://www.tb12store.com/collections/feature-products/products/tb12-nutrition-manual?variant=17174898500" target="_blank">TB12store.com</a></p>
TB12™ Nutrition Manual by Tom Brady 

If you want to be a winner like Tom Brady, then check out his new $200 cookbook, which is advertised as a “limited-edition ‘living document’ containing information about our nutritional philosophies and a library of 89 seasonally-inspired recipes.” The New England Patriots quarterback is just as excited about the manual as we are. “I wanted to share with you guys another step toward achieving your peak performance,” he writes. “Check it out you will love it! #‎ididntcomethisfartoonlycomethisfar.”

Buy It! TB12™ Nutrition Manual, $200; TB12store.com

<p>If you&#8217;re looking for inspiration from someone who went from being a stressed-out, &#8220;junk-food-loving couch potato&#8221; to a rising Hollywood star, Beth Behrs is your girl. The <em>2 Broke Girls</em> actress began changing her lifestyle after she started the show and wrote <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Total-ME-Tox-Ditch-Your-Terms/dp/1602863083">the book</a>, out May 2, to inspire her fans. &#8220;This is for people who don&rsquo;t even know what kale is or what it tastes like, and who have never heard of <a href="https://people.com/bodies/kelly-ripa-workouts-soulcycle/">SoulCycle</a>,&#8221; she <a href="https://people.com/bodies/cover-reveal-beth-behrs-the-total-me-tox/" target="_blank">tells PEOPLE</a>. &#8220;It&#8217;s a very not-intimidating way to jumpstart a better quality of life.&#8221; Expect recipes, and advice on shopping and meditation.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Total ME-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body, &amp; Love Your Life (On Your Own Terms),</em> $26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Total-ME-Tox-Ditch-Your-Terms/dp/1602863083" target="_blank">amazon.com</a></p>
The Total ME-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body, & Love Your Life (On Your Own Terms) by Beth Behrs

If you’re looking for inspiration from someone who went from being a stressed-out, “junk-food-loving couch potato” to a rising Hollywood star, Beth Behrs is your girl. The 2 Broke Girls actress began changing her lifestyle after she started the show and wrote the book, out May 2, to inspire her fans. “This is for people who don’t even know what kale is or what it tastes like, and who have never heard of SoulCycle,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s a very not-intimidating way to jumpstart a better quality of life.” Expect recipes, and advice on shopping and meditation. 

Buy It! The Total ME-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body, & Love Your Life (On Your Own Terms), $26; amazon.com

