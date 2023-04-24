Spark a Lifelong Love of Reading With the Best Book Subscriptions for Kids

We researched more than two dozen popular book subscriptions for kids, looking for the ones that offered the best selection at the best prices across a wide range of ages (since you're never too young or too old to read a book!). With our list, you can choose the best box for your kid, click "subscribe," and then kick back for a totally stress-free read-aloud with your favorite small human.

That's why we love book subscription boxes for kids: not only do these subscription companies stay current with the latest offerings hitting shelves, they know which ones will have your child begging for you to read it to them again and again…and again, probably, because kids are obsessive. The best children's book subscription boxes send diverse, age-appropriate, can't-put-them-down books straight to your home for less than market price, saving you time, money, and the stress of trying to understand the children's publishing world.

We're betting that the last time you popped into a brick-and-mortar bookstore to pick something out for your kid's upcoming birthday, you wandered through the children's section in a haze of colors, characters, and cutesy titles at a total loss over how to choose one. You can buy a children's book about literally anything these days, and with uber-talented writers, illustrators, and even celebrities penning fun and engaging stories , it's harder than ever to figure out which ones are worth buying.

01 of 09 Best for Babies & Toddlers: Bookroo Board Book Club Bookroo Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $20 to $30 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping

$20 to $30 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping Number of Books per Box: 3

3 Ages Served: 0-3 Why We Chose It The board book selections are on point, featuring books that both kids and parents will love, and there are some cool subscriber-only benefits to help you build your child's library in an engaging way. Pros & Cons Pros Limited edition copies to build a cohesive library

In-house team of experts selects the books

Learn more about the books via app Cons Only one age range per box

Averages about $11.60 per book, which isn't always cost saving Overview When you buy a board book for a baby or toddler, you should expect it to be a full sensory experience: not only will your child listen to you read them the story, they'll be looking at the colors and shapes (and chewing on the corners, if we're being honest). We love that the Bookroo Board Book Club, designed for kids from birth to age three, pays attention to all the different ways books can make an impression on little readers. The books themselves are a pitch-perfect mix of gently educational and whimsical, combining letter- and number literacy with fun topics like pets, animal noises, seasons, shapes, colors, and more. Bookroo prides itself on digging deep to find books most people won't casually come across in their online or in-person shopping, so you're going to get a unique selection of board books, all of which are reviewed and approved by an in-house team of experts ranging from child development educators to children's librarians. From there, Bookroo does something we think makes it really stand out: working with the publishers, it produces a special edition of the book curated to that month's "collection." That means you'll get three board books every month that complement one another in height and spine color, so your child's library can grow in a way that's appealing to non-readers. With all this attention paid to both the content of the board books chosen and their outer appearance Bookroo excels at enhancing your child's book-based learning opportunities.

02 of 09 Best for Ages 4-7: StoryCaptain Story Captain Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $20 to $25 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping

$20 to $25 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping Number of Books per Box: 2-3, plus activity guides

2-3, plus activity guides Ages Served: 4-7 Why We Chose It Kids between the ages of 4 and 7 are often overlooked in this market, since most boxes are for the baby/toddler or older kid crowd. But StoryCaptain has an entire subscription option just for this growing-to-love-books age. Pros & Cons Pros Includes ideas for how to play after reading

Themed months for full engagement

Lots of tips for parents on raising readers Cons Only one age range per box

Book selections aren't shared in advance of shipping Overview Kids between the ages of four and seven are usually bursting with a desire to read and be read to, even if their definition of "reading" is simply looking at the words and pictures on a page. We love that StoryCaptain capitalizes on this all-important stage, dedicating one of its subscription options to preschool and lower elementary kids. Each month, your child will receive two or three picture books designed to help them learn more about the world around them; with monthly themes centered on everything from countries like India and Australia to outer space and historical eras, kids can explore what life is (or was!) like in other places and times. None of the books feel "educational," though there is certainly plenty of learning to be done in each box between the book selections and the supplemental activity guides and free resources. Instead, the books are engaging and unusual, featuring a wide variety of characters, locations, stories, and illustration styles. The idea of becoming someone different or venturing to a new place is one of the reasons why kids this age are so fascinated by books, and StoryCaptain's subscription perfectly captures their imaginations.

03 of 09 Best for Learning to Read: The Story Box The Story Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $28 to $30 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping

$28 to $30 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping Number of Books per Box: 2, plus literacy guide

2, plus literacy guide Ages Served: Preschool to elementary Why We Chose It All the books sent out are selected by a speech-language pathologist and each box includes a learning guide to help parents enhance the learning-to-read experience for their child. Pros & Cons Pros Family-created with expert input

Preschool and elementary learning guides for each book

Books are chosen with pre-literacy in mind Cons Slightly more expensive than competitors

No age range or reading level customization Overview If you've never taught a child to read before, we're here to say it's a lot. What comes so easily to us adults is literally like interpreting a foreign language to kids, which is why it's so important to both build early literacy skills and keep reading fun. The homeschooling family-turned-subscription box team at The Story Box knows how tough this work is, and they take the job of sending your child age-appropriate and literacy-forward books pretty seriously. With a speech-language pathologist on board to help curate the selections, The Story Box is designed to grow those early connections between books and reading. Each of the two books you'll receive each month are chosen with both fun and learning in mind, and always with a goal of literacy development: the books feature attention-grabbing illustrations as well as ear-pleasing prose and rhyme patterns. To top it all off, you'll receive a double-sided literacy guide for each of the two included books—one side is geared toward preschoolers and the other is for elementary-aged kids. The resident speech-language pathologist creates these guides specifically to help parents make the most of the literacy-building opportunities found in their child's new books, so you're not left winging it or scrambling for your own resources.

04 of 09 Best for Customization: Tiny Humans Read Sibling Box Tiny Humans Read Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $22 to $32 depending on number of months purchased, type of book (board or picture), and single child or sibling box.

$22 to $32 depending on number of months purchased, type of book (board or picture), and single child or sibling box. Number of Books per Box: 4, plus related activities

4, plus related activities Ages Served: 0-8 Why We Chose It Most book subscription boxes only allow you to choose one age range for your family, but if you've got multiple kids at home and a limited budget for subscription boxes, you can make everyone happy with this split box. Pros & Cons Pros Board books and picture books

Includes activities and printables

Credit applied for duplicate books Cons Books selected aren't as "rare" as with other subscriptions

No info on who selects the books to be sent Overview Anyone with multiple children will tell you that "fairness" is in the eye of the beholder, and if one of your kids has something the other doesn't, you will be hearing about the injustice of it all. The Tiny Humans Read Sibling Box gets that, and rather than expect you to break your budget buying separate book subscription services for every reader in your family, the company offers a beautiful compromise: two board books and two picture books in every box to please younger and older kids alike. The board books are chosen with kids up to age three in mind, while the picture books are perfect for kids aged three to eight. Every box includes related activities and printables, so all your kids can take what they've read and apply it to their play whether it's through arts and crafts, baking, or simple imagining. Our only minor complaint is that some of the board books, at least, are ones we've seen before, so these books maybe aren't quite as unusual as the selections in competitor subscriptions—but at $31 for four books (with shipping included!) this is one of those times when you're likely saving big on market price…and we think that's something special when you've got multiple kids to keep happily reading.

05 of 09 Best for Diverse Books: Jambo Books Jambo Books Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $34 to $38 depending on number of months purchased, discount codes occasionally offered

$34 to $38 depending on number of months purchased, discount codes occasionally offered Number of Books per Box: 2-3

2-3 Ages Served: 0-13 Why We Chose It This subscription box curates age-appropriate books featuring diverse characters of color doing ordinary, everyday things. Pros & Cons Pros Many ethnicities represented

Curated to your child's reading level

Duplicate books are replaced with a new one Cons Only one age range per box

No info on who selects the books to be sent Overview We love an educational book about a historical or notable person of color as much as the next parent, but let's face it: kids of color deserve to see themselves in books doing totally normal things, too. This is where Jambo Books excels; their main characters are Black, Hispanic, Native American, South Asian (and more), but they don't exist to "teach" readers what it's like to be them. Instead, they get new pets, make new friends, solve tough problems, and go on wild adventures. They basically exist as regular kids—just like your regular kids. If that hasn't sold you on Jambo Books yet, there are a few other things we appreciate. Each box your child receives is chosen for their reading level, so they'll be getting some fairly customized selections, and Jambo Books can accommodate any reading level for kids up to age 13. The company also has a replacement book policy that allows you to receive a totally new book free of charge if you can prove you received a book you already had at home. Finally, the artwork on each box is as stunning as the inner contents, featuring a design created by a female artist or artist of color. This ensures your child will see themselves in every single part of their subscription box.

06 of 09 Most Flexible: Literati Literati Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $10 plus the cost of any purchased books

$10 plus the cost of any purchased books Number of Books per Box: 5

5 Ages Served: 0-14 Why We Chose It Once you've paid the monthly fee, you can choose which books to purchase at a value and which to send back, ensuring you're never stuck with books your kids don't love. Pros & Cons Pros Only pay for the books you want to keep

Many customizable age groups

Your feedback helps improve selections in each box Cons Minimum $10 per month even if you return all books

If you keep all the books, your monthly costs could get high

Only one age group per box Overview If you've shopped for clothing with a company like Stitch Fix, you'll be familiar with the Literati business model—and while it's not for everyone, it's the most flexible option on our list since you can choose what books to keep (and pay for) and which to return. Basically, you pay $10 per month for Literati to send your child five books within their age group. Then you have seven days to decide which ones you want to keep and which ones you want to return. You can decide to keep all, some, or none of the books in each shipment. As long as you return your unwanted selections within that window, you won't be charged for them. If you need a bit more time to decide, you can hit the "Extend Return" button in your account to add a few more days to your return window. In the meantime, any books you want to keep can be purchased through the Literati app at prices the company promises "match Amazon." So while you could end up spending upwards of $50 or $60 per box depending on how many books you decide to keep, the budgeting is up to you—splurge some months and save other months, but never end up paying for anything you don't love. On the book content side, we love Literati's selections; all five books each month have a common theme, and the age ranges are separated in a way that ensures a perfect fit for your child. Plus, the more feedback you give on your monthly boxes, the better Literati promises to get at sending you books customized to your child's interests.

07 of 09 Best for Ages 8-12: OwlCrate Jr. Owlcrate Jr Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $31 to $33 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping

$31 to $33 depending on number of months purchased, plus shipping Number of Books per Box: 1, plus a second book, activity, or game, and an enamel pin and recipe card

1, plus a second book, activity, or game, and an enamel pin and recipe card Ages Served: 8-12 Why We Chose It OwlCrate Jr. is a whole literary experience for older kids and tweens, combining a crowd-pleasing hardcover middle grade chapter book with a bunch of book-related extras. Pros & Cons Pros One book with themed activities and goodies

Author-signed bookplate

Immersive reading experience for reluctant readers Cons Higher than average shipping cost

Only guaranteed one book per box

Value is costly if your child isn't into all the "extras" Overview Based on our personal memories of recesses spent trading tamagotchis, pogs, and Beanie Babies, kids in upper elementary and middle school are obsessive about their interests. The OwlCrate Jr. box feeds the immersive experience-seeking nature of kids in this age group, sending them a bunch of cool stuff to go along with their new hardcover middle grade chapter book so they can obsess to their heart's content. Think outer space novel combined with galaxy washi tape and a Mars beach ball, or a novel about mythical beasts paired with a felt creature kit and a tin treasure chest. Your middle grade kid can read their new book—which, we want to add, is well-chosen to appeal to all genders and interests each month—and dive deep into the world of the story with games, art supplies, supplemental books, stationary pieces, and collectibles meant to enhance their reading experience. The one caveat here is that the OwlCrate Jr. is $33 plus an added $12 shipping fee; this means you're paying a good amount for all the other "stuff" in the box since there's only guaranteed to be one chapter book included. If your child isn't into all the extras, this box isn't your best value.

08 of 09 Best for Graphic Novels: Hey Kids Comics! Hey Kids Comics Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost per Month: $20

$20 Number of Books per Box: 1, plus a zine and related activities

1, plus a zine and related activities Ages Served: 6-10 Why We Chose It We can grab a simplified Marvel comic book off any store shelf, but these clever and brilliantly illustrated graphic novels will be irresistible to elementary-age kids and parents alike. Pros & Cons Pros In-depth, engaging illustrations

Interesting narratives that promote literacy

Discount for local pick-up in Brooklyn Cons Total cost is only for one graphic novel

There's no way to customize selections Overview We won't try to explain the difference between comic books and graphic novels (mostly because we don't really get it!), but we will tell you that both variations make for great reading material for your kid despite what some people might say. Reading is reading, whether or not the book has pictures. The small business owners of the comic book shop in Brooklyn that created the Hey Kids Comics! Club know that the artful combination of illustrations and text comprising modern graphic novels lays the perfect groundwork for kids who want to read more independently, but may be struggling. The monthly subscription box sends one standalone graphic novel to your six- to 10-year-old kid each month, along with a subscriber-only zine that enhances the experience with additional comic strips, info about the artists and writers, and hands-on guides for your kids to try creating their own comics. Hey Kids Comics! says they try to avoid overly educational novels (but some will obviously have kid-friendly informative spins), and they also try to send out fairly new publications to avoid duplicates on your shelf.