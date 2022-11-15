Former MTV VJ Bill Bellamy Promises to Show 'the '90s Through My Eyes' in Memoir — See the Cover!

Bill Bellamy is ready to tell all, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover of his upcoming memoir Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph.

"My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader," Bellamy tells PEOPLE. "They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the '90s through my eyes. Sometimes life will bless you with an opportunity — it's what we do with the opportunity that is the blessing."

He adds, "Top Billin' is a vibe. It's a Memoir Noir!! Ya Dig!!"

Top Billin' will take a step inside Belamy's Hollywood past once he decided to leave an 9-5 job to pursue comedy. Along the way, he crossed paths with industry legends from all corners of the entertainment world.

"He looks back at his time at MTV during the '90s, when the cable music channel was at the epicenter of pop culture," a synopsis teases. "He recounts his legendary interviews with the biggest pop stars — Tupac, Biggie and Kurt Cobain — making friends with Janet Jackson, and even coining the infamous term 'booty call' on HBO's Def Comedy Jam."

In the book, Bellamy — who has most recently been seen on HBO's Insecure and Netflix's Self Made: Inspired by the Life Of Madam C.J. Walker — reflects on how he "broke color and class barriers, appearing four times a week on the network's various programs, including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House."

It also promises "celebri-tea" and "insights on what it meant to be a tastemaker during one of the most exciting and innovative periods in music and American pop culture history."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Top Billin' is set to publish in April, and Bellamy currently has a podcast of the same name.