Former MTV VJ Bill Bellamy Promises to Show 'the '90s Through My Eyes' in Memoir — See the Cover!

The comic, actor and "booty call" coiner shares stories about Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Kurt Cobain and Janet Jackson in Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph, out in April 2023

By
Published on November 15, 2022 12:00 PM
bill belamy book release
Photo: the Riker Brothers

Bill Bellamy is ready to tell all, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover of his upcoming memoir Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph.

"My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader," Bellamy tells PEOPLE. "They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the '90s through my eyes. Sometimes life will bless you with an opportunity — it's what we do with the opportunity that is the blessing."

He adds, "Top Billin' is a vibe. It's a Memoir Noir!! Ya Dig!!"

bill belamy book release

Top Billin' will take a step inside Belamy's Hollywood past once he decided to leave an 9-5 job to pursue comedy. Along the way, he crossed paths with industry legends from all corners of the entertainment world.

"He looks back at his time at MTV during the '90s, when the cable music channel was at the epicenter of pop culture," a synopsis teases. "He recounts his legendary interviews with the biggest pop stars — Tupac, Biggie and Kurt Cobain — making friends with Janet Jackson, and even coining the infamous term 'booty call' on HBO's Def Comedy Jam."

In the book, Bellamy — who has most recently been seen on HBO's Insecure and Netflix's Self Made: Inspired by the Life Of Madam C.J. Walker — reflects on how he "broke color and class barriers, appearing four times a week on the network's various programs, including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House."

It also promises "celebri-tea" and "insights on what it meant to be a tastemaker during one of the most exciting and innovative periods in music and American pop culture history."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Top Billin' is set to publish in April, and Bellamy currently has a podcast of the same name.

Related Articles
Actor Justin Bruening visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 30, 2018 in Universal City, California.
'Sweet Magnolias' ' Justin Bruening Teases 'Huge Leaps Forward' for Cal in Season 3
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix with Standup Comedy Special Directed by Her Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Finally Gets Usman's Family's Blessing — but His New Prospect Also Rejects Second-Wife Status
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family
Ashley Tisdale (R) and Christopher French arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party
Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'
penn badgley
'You' Author Caroline Kepnes Announces New Joe Goldberg Novel: 'So Excited to Invite You Back into Joe's Head'
90 Day Fiance's Mike and Natalie
'90 Day' 's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'
DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D. - MAX CASELLA;NEIL PATRICK HARRIS; Max Casella as Armand of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING
Max Casella Recalls 'Broke' Days Before Playing Vinnie on 'Doogie Howser' : 'Changed My Life Overnight'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Kim Says She's 'Learned to Pick My Battles' in Supporting Usman's Future with Second Wife
Obama Family, from left: Michelle, Sasha, Barack, Malia, posted on Michelle's Twitter for Thanksgiving 2019
Michelle Obama Reveals Who's Most Active on the Family Group Text and Opens Up About Sasha and Malia Adulting
jake gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Announces His Debut Children's Book 'The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles'
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Shares Her Tricks for Managing Self-Doubt, Fear and These Anxious Times: 'Yes, I Struggle'
The Obama's Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary:
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During Laguna Beach Days
Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During 'Laguna Beach'
Steve Burton Cast on Peacock’s Days of our Lives
Steve Burton Returns to 'Days of Our Lives' ! Actor Set to Reprise Role with 'Thrilling New Storyline'
Photo of Bowie Breeze Fenison
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'