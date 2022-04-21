by Dr. Seuss

"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not," the Lorax tells us. The classic tale encourages children to stand up for the environment, one tiny seed at a time.

This April 22, the publisher is giving away 10 plantable editions of the book to fans via @drseuss social media handles; once you're done reading, put the book in soil and water it, and it'll eventually sprout into wildflowers — "just as The Lorax would have it," according to a release.