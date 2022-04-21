The Best Children's Books to Read with Your Kids on Earth Day
These children's books are the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day — and teach your little ones about everything from tough topics like the climate crisis, to how small changes can make a difference
The Lorax
by Dr. Seuss
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not," the Lorax tells us. The classic tale encourages children to stand up for the environment, one tiny seed at a time.
This April 22, the publisher is giving away 10 plantable editions of the book to fans via @drseuss social media handles; once you're done reading, put the book in soil and water it, and it'll eventually sprout into wildflowers — "just as The Lorax would have it," according to a release.
The Earth Book
by Todd Parr
"I take care of the earth because I know I can do little things every day to make a BIG difference," reads this children's book by Todd Parr.
The New 50 Simple Things Kids Can Do to Save the Earth
by EarthWorks Group and Sophie Javna
Want something more practical to share with your kiddos on Earth Day? The New 50 Simple Things Kids Can Do to Save the Earth gives you and your little ones plenty of ideas for saving our world, which you can encourage them to do on their own or as a family.
It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going
by Chelsea Clinton
Written by former First Kid of the United States Chelsea Clinton, It's Your World inspires and encourages kids ages 10 to 17 to address issues like climate change, endangered species, poverty and more, giving them real-life examples of kids and teens making a difference.
The Tantrum That Saved the World
by Megan Herbert and Michael E. Mann
We wouldn't usually encourage tantrums ... unless they save the world! The Tantrum That Saved the World follows Sophia, who keeps getting unexpected visitors at her door — a polar bear whose ice cap has melted away, bees, farmers — and realizes she must speak up herself!
One Earth
by Eileen Spinelli and Rogério Coelho
With gorgeous illustrations by Rogério Coelho, One Earth has kids counting the reasons they love the planet.
Fancy Nancy: Every Day Is Earth Day
by Jane O'Conner
You child can learn all about Earth Day alongside beloved children's book character, Fancy Nancy, who spends Earth Day trying to convince everyone around her to go green.
Little Turtle and the Changing Sea
by Becky Davies and Jennie Poh
Little Turtle and the Changing Sea follows a turtle trying to navigate an ocean full of pollution and plastic.
A Kids Book About Climate Change
by Zanagee Artis and Olivia Greenspan
A Kids Book About doesn't shy away from tough conversations with young people about big topics. The book breaks down the reality of climate change into palatable, concise pieces, while also giving hope for a better tomorrow.
The Fog
by Kyo Maclear and Kenard Pak
The Fog is a lighthearted tale of Warble the warbler, whose human-watching is interrupted by a fog that everyone else seems content to ignore — until he meets a human girl who also notices.
The Lonely Polar Bear
by Khoe Le
The Lonely Polar Bear is a moving picture book that follows a polar bear whose home is being threatened by climate change.
Hello, Hello
by Brendan Wetzel
A sweet, interactive book that explores the way that we are all linked together, Hello, Hello is an easy way to introduce your child to the wonders of nature, with all of its differences and similarities.
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
by Oliver Jeffers
Jeffers' book, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth is as gorgeous as it is educational, teaching kids about the planet in bite-sized chunks with stunning illustrations.
It's Up to Us
by Christopher Lloyd
Prince Charles wrote the foreword on this new picture book, which uses illustrations from more than 30 artists from around the world to show the threats Earth is facing — and how we can all help. Half of proceeds will benefit The Prince's Foundation, which works to combat climate change. The book itself is printed on 30 percent recycled paper, and uses vegetable-based ink.
Save Local Bees Kit
Part book, part activity, Alltruist's Save Locals Bees kit educates parents and children on the importance of bees and the ways that we can help protect local bees. Kids get some hands-on learning experience while creating a "pollinator hotel" that helps protect bees and other pollinators.