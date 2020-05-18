From silly mysteries to timeless classics, these books can provide comfort, a laugh or an escape for young and old readers

The Best Children's Books to Read with Your Kids at Home Right Now

Children's books make life sweeter, whether they're read with a flashlight at bedtime, out loud in silly voices or pulled from a long-forgotten shelf, whisking readers to secret gardens, chocolate factories and beyond.

Such tall tales can provide comfort, a laugh or an escape, especially as much of the world stays home during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From silly mysteries to timeless classics, these books can make a kid (or nostalgic adult) smile — and teach them a life lesson or two. Read on for PEOPLE editors’ picks.

Image zoom courtesy amazon

A celebration of learning and common sense — paired with memorable sketches and kooky characters — this classic is a calming (and fun!) voice of reason for kids and adults. — Kelli Bender, Pets Editor

Image zoom Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

A masterfully told story about the roadblocks and challenges kids can face just walking home from school. — Sue Corbett, Book Reviewer

Image zoom courtesy amazon

" 'This is my favorite book in all the world, though I have never read it,' begins the perfect novel for reading aloud to your kids whether they’ve seen the film or not." — Allison Adato, Senior Editor

Image zoom courtesy amazon

The American gymnast’s picture book takes pages out of her own life: She’s Got This follows Zoe, an ambitious young girl, as she discovers her love for gymnastics. It’s a colorful reminder of not giving up, that you must fall to fly — the perfect message for any little one. — Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant

Image zoom courtesy amazon

This book (illustrated by Maurice Sendak!) is a throwback, but it still feels fresh today! It’s a truly silly guide to manners (invaluable for my toddler, who is a tiny tyrant) that makes even adults laugh — invaluable when it comes to books for young readers, which you tend to read again and again (and again). — Alex Apatoff, People.com Lifestyle Director

Image zoom courtesy amazon

In his Dead City and Framed! trilogies, James Ponti created marvelously entertaining escapades through which his vivid tween characters marched with mischievous attitude and clever smarts. He’s at it again with his newest, which finds Sara Maria Martinez, a 12-year-old Brooklyn foster kid and injustice-averse computer hacker, sneakily recruited by a man known as Mother into a British spy ring of complementary kid talents, with a mission in Paris suddenly looming. Ingeniously plotted, and a grin-inducing delight. — Jeff Truesdell, Writer

Image zoom courtesy amazon

This book was one of my favorites growing up! Jamie Lee Curtis’s fun, whimsical story explores the many places balloons travel to once they’re let go: cafès, spas, even Alaska! Bonus: It’s written in silly, creative rhymes. Laura Cornell’s masterful illustrations, too, are filled with surprise details that are fun to spot. — Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant

Image zoom courtesy amazon