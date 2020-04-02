The Best Books to Read During The Coronavirus Pandemic, According to PEOPLE Editors

Image zoom Getty

“We read to know that we are not alone,” C. S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, once famously said. Never in modern history has that sentiment felt more true than now, as people across the globe sequester themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In celebration of the power of books, PEOPLE editors and writers share the books that they’re reading while staying at home. From memoir and apocalyptic satire to award-winning literary fiction, these books can provide readers a way to escape and feel less isolated.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic,” Stephen King wrote in On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft. Keep reading for PEOPLE editors’ favorite books.

This story of a brother-sister bond illustrates how family can be an anchor through any storm. Try the audio version with Tom Hanks narrating — a delight. — Wendy Naugle, Deputy Editor

One of the best memoirs ever written about the rituals — and rigors — of friendship in Manhattan, that humming metropolis now on lockdown. — Tom Gliatto, Editor, Picks

Severance is eerily relevant and written with a sparse beauty that will make the pages fly by even though the subject matter is a sucker punch to a social distancing world. The story of a viral outbreak that infects the majority of the world’s minds, Severance will likely make you rethink what your priorities should be in times of crisis and calm. — Kelli Bender, Pets Editor

Tracing the courage, crimes and betrayals of real-life figures more complex and compelling than any fictional thriller’s, this acclaimed 2019 bestseller about the Troubles in Northern Ireland is one of the best-written nonfiction books I’ve read in a long time. Why spend time with a book about such violent history during our current troubles? The insights into human nature — idealistic, stubborn, yet capable of change — are timeless. — Samantha Miller, Executive Editor

Published in 1972, Anaya’s first book remains a classic in Chicano literature. The story is about Antonio, a 6-year-old boy who meets Ultima, la curandera, or healer, who opens his eyes so he can see the beauty of his surroundings in New Mexico, as well as the spiritual roots of his culture. The themes of good vs. evil and why it exists explains why this book is a timeless classic. — Elaine Aradillas, Staff Writer

Escape to St. John with this tale of a woman who learns her late husband had an island home and a mistress. She copes — and finds a new normal. — Dana Rose Falcone, Staff Writer

While social distancing, holed up in my Maplewood, N.J. home, I’m nostalgic for roaming the streets of New York where I usually work and sometimes play — and this excellent read, with interwoven stories planted in the boroughs, has been a lovely escape. These characters dealing with family and money and family money with all the wicked ways it divides and unites, as well as chance encounters that lead to life-changing moments, feel like people I know. — Alicia Dennis, Senior Editor PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly

In his monumental first novel, Coates takes us to the South in the mid-1800s, where Hiram Walker is both the master’s son and a slave. Motherless, Hi finds love and family in fellow slaves Sophia and Thena. But after an accident nearly takes his life, he discovers something just as powerful: purpose in the Underground Railroad and the magic and freedom of memory. — Sam Gillette, Writer/Reporter, Books

Olympic-runner-turned WWII-pilot Louis Zamperini begins an odyssey of endurance after his plane crashes into the ocean. An inspiring true story about resilience. — Elaine Aradillas, Staff Writer

When our appealing if aimless narrator Lillian hears from old school frenemy Madison, she can’t help but come running. Lillian agrees to nanny Madison’s step-children after the death of their mother. Ten-year-old twins Bessie and Roland are — no room to be metaphorical about this: They burst into flames when agitated. They don’t burn, but everything around them does, including Wilson’s often funny and incandescent prose. — Allison Adato, Editor, PEOPLE Special Editions

Very rarely do I get to throw myself into a book that makes me feel so seen. Through protagonist Casey Han, Min Jin Lee perfectly articulates what it feels like to find yourself battling between two cultures as you try to navigate young adult life in New York City. Free Food for Millionaires is beautifully written and filled with characters you will love, hate and learn from. — Diane J. Cho, Features Editor

Written in the style of an oral history, this breezy read about a legendary ‘70s rock band and the ill-fated love story that led to its untimely split will have you combing through the Rolling Stone archives double-checking whether Daisy Jones and the Six was actually a real band. (It’s not, but it sure does draw inspiration from definitely real bands like Fleetwood Mac.) Get it read before it hits the small screen as an upcoming Amazon Prime miniseries. — Rachel DeSantis, Writer/Reporter

Reid’s sparkling debut explores the lives of 25-year-old Emira Tucker, who is black, and Alix Chamberlain, the white mom who hires Emira as a babysitter. The women negotiate that tricky relationship smoothly until the night Emira is confronted at a local store and accused of kidnapping the Chamberlains’ daughter. Emira wants to forget the incident; Alix can’t stop trying to make up for it. An entertaining tale with plenty to say about race, human connection and the pitfalls of good intentions. — Sam Gillette, Writer/Reporter, Books