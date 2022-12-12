PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Books of 2022

If you're looking to cozy up with a good book this winter, consider one of PEOPLE's top titles of the year. Edited by Kate Tuttle

By People Staff
Published on December 12, 2022 04:44 PM
01 of 10

Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
Penguin Press

In a disquietingly familiar dystopian world, a son struggles to find his missing mother, a poet. Celeste Ng tackles bigotry and hatred and in the process demonstrates the necessity of art and love.

02 of 10

Trust, Hernan Diaz

Trust by Hernan Diaz
Penguin

A wealthy yet troubled couple become the subjects of a bestselling novel, and then the husband has the book destroyed. Multiple perspectives make Hernan Diaz's Trust dazzlingly inventive and deeply moving.

03 of 10

The Man Who Could Move Clouds, Ingrid Rojas Contreras

The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Knopf Doubleday

After an accident causes amnesia, Ingrid Rojas Contreras travels with her mother to Colombia seeking family memories. What they find in this poetic memoir is a complicated inheritance of history and magic.

04 of 10

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm, Laura Warrell

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm: A Novel by Laura Warrell
Pantheon

Set in the jazz world, this debut introduces a man named Circus and the often-disappointed women who surround him. Like all the best music, Laura Warrell's novel explores what happens when love hurts.

05 of 10

The Hero of This Book, Elizabeth McCracken

The Hero of This Book: A Novel by Elizabeth McCracken
Ecco

A writer ponders her mother's death, grief and the limitations of literature. As with Elizabeth McCracken's previous novels, the result is funny, brilliant and oh-so-true.

06 of 10

Lost & Found, Kathryn Schulz

Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude, and Happiness by Kathryn Schulz
Random House

How do we deal with new love and mourning when they happen at the same time? This thoughtful, gorgeously written memoir by Kathryn Schulz chronicles life's inevitable losses and heart-swelling discoveries.

07 of 10

The Rabbit Hutch, Tess Gunty

The Rabbit Hutch: A novel by Tess Gunty
Knopf

A hardscrabble assortment of residents in a cheap midwestern apartment building — the title's rabbit hutch — power this tough yet tender debut novel by Tess Gunty, which tracks a journey from loneliness to community.

08 of 10

If I Survive You, Jonathan Escoffery

If I Survive You by Jonathan Coffery
MCD

In this sharp, funny and warm debut by Jonathan Escoffery, linked stories chronicle the progress of a Jamaican family struggling to make it in Miami. Escoffery blends dazzling prose and deep compassion.

09 of 10

An Immense World, Ed Yong

An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong
Random House

What can animals see, smell and sense that we can't? In this vividly enlightening book, science journalist Ed Yong takes readers through a tour of the awe-inspiring realm just beyond our human perception.

10 of 10

Vladímír, Julia May Jonas

Vladimir by Julia May Jones
Simon and Schuster

A jaded middle-aged professor becomes smitten with a younger colleague. Sounds like an old story, but in Julia May Jonas's sharp, sexy, unpredictable novel, it's the starting point of a wild ride.

