PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Books of 2022

01 of 10 Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng Penguin Press In a disquietingly familiar dystopian world, a son struggles to find his missing mother, a poet. Celeste Ng tackles bigotry and hatred and in the process demonstrates the necessity of art and love.

02 of 10 Trust, Hernan Diaz Penguin A wealthy yet troubled couple become the subjects of a bestselling novel, and then the husband has the book destroyed. Multiple perspectives make Hernan Diaz's Trust dazzlingly inventive and deeply moving.

03 of 10 The Man Who Could Move Clouds, Ingrid Rojas Contreras Knopf Doubleday After an accident causes amnesia, Ingrid Rojas Contreras travels with her mother to Colombia seeking family memories. What they find in this poetic memoir is a complicated inheritance of history and magic.

04 of 10 Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm, Laura Warrell Pantheon Set in the jazz world, this debut introduces a man named Circus and the often-disappointed women who surround him. Like all the best music, Laura Warrell's novel explores what happens when love hurts.

05 of 10 The Hero of This Book, Elizabeth McCracken Ecco A writer ponders her mother's death, grief and the limitations of literature. As with Elizabeth McCracken's previous novels, the result is funny, brilliant and oh-so-true.

06 of 10 Lost & Found, Kathryn Schulz Random House How do we deal with new love and mourning when they happen at the same time? This thoughtful, gorgeously written memoir by Kathryn Schulz chronicles life's inevitable losses and heart-swelling discoveries.

07 of 10 The Rabbit Hutch, Tess Gunty Knopf A hardscrabble assortment of residents in a cheap midwestern apartment building — the title's rabbit hutch — power this tough yet tender debut novel by Tess Gunty, which tracks a journey from loneliness to community.

08 of 10 If I Survive You, Jonathan Escoffery MCD In this sharp, funny and warm debut by Jonathan Escoffery, linked stories chronicle the progress of a Jamaican family struggling to make it in Miami. Escoffery blends dazzling prose and deep compassion.

09 of 10 An Immense World, Ed Yong Random House What can animals see, smell and sense that we can't? In this vividly enlightening book, science journalist Ed Yong takes readers through a tour of the awe-inspiring realm just beyond our human perception.