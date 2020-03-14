Amazon Just Revealed Its Picks for the Best Books of March — and They’re on Sale

Image zoom Ecco; Atria Books; Orbit

If you’re in need of something fun or distracting to fill your upcoming days and nights at home, we have just the thing!

Amazon’s book team just revealed their list of must-read books for March, and it’s packed with entertaining reads covering all genres. And here’s the best part — most are under $20 and they’re all Prime-eligible (hello, two-day shipping!), ensuring they’ll be at your door in no time. (FYI, non-members can score free shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial.)

The assortment features 12 reads from both well-known and new authors and covers all kinds of subjects. With a little bit of fantasy, romance, and humor, plus memoirs and all kinds of works of fiction, there’s something for everyone.

The team of book experts called out two books in particular and put them at the top of the list. Writers & Lovers by Lily King was crowned Amazon’s spotlight pick while the buzzy book My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell was highlighted as the retailer’s featured debut.

Shoppers can also find even more recommendations broken down by category, covering books in romance, history, science fiction, thriller, and more on the retailer’s Editors’ Picks page. Amazon’s team even selects children’s books by age, ensuring everyone in your family has something to keep them occupied while they’re cooped up. Stock up now and you’ll have plenty to enjoy while staying close to home over the next few weeks.

Buy It! Writers & Lovers by Lily King, $16.20 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Buy It! My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell, $17.45 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel, $18 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Buy It! Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murodch, $25.20 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! Deacon King Kong by James McBride, $17.44 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! Greenwood by Michael Christie, $17.79 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich, $17.59 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler, $19.59 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn, $17.79 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Buy It! The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin, $18.39 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! In Five Years by Rebecca Serle, $18.90 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Buy It! Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America’s Youngest Sommelier by Victoria James, $24.29 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

