Amazon Just Revealed Its Picks for the Best Books of 2020 So Far — and They’re All on Sale

The season for reading is officially here and wherever you’re planning to spend your free time this summer — whether that’s on your comfy couch, in your backyard, or just around the corner at your local park — a great book is pretty much required. And we know exactly where to find your next selection.

Amazon’s team of book editors recently revealed their best books of 2020 list, and it’s packed with great reads from every genre, including the retailer’s top pick overall, The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré. And here’s the best part — every book on the list is currently on sale.

Amazon’s Best Books of 2020:

To make it easy for shoppers to find their next great read, the retailer compiled a list of the best 20 books of 2020 so far, plus rankings of the best books from every genre, including romance, mysteries and thrillers, young adult, children’s books, cookbooks, biographies and memoirs, and more. While many are best-sellers, several are customer favorites that received so much praise, they couldn’t go unnoticed.

The retailer also took into account the unprecedented amount of time most shoppers are spending at home when they compiled these rankings. “Determining the Best Books of the Year So Far took on even greater importance this year as many of us spent months at home and often turned to books to better understand our new normal or seek reprieve in another person’s story,” Sarah Gelman, the Editorial Director of Amazon Books said in a statement. “In every page and chapter of these profound books, we found opportunities to escape to different worlds, travel through time, and remind ourselves of the things that connect us all.”

And that same thinking explains why the book team gave the coveted number-one spot to Daré’s debut novel. “For the Amazon Books editors, The Girl with the Louding Voice stood out thanks to its unforgettable characters and message of hope and determination when all feels lost,” Gelman said. “It’s impossible to walk away from this book without feeling hopeful.”

Other notable titles include Deacon King Kong by James McBride, which was just chosen as Oprah’s next book club pick. And Hunger Games fans will be excited to learn that Collins’ The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the wildly popular series, also made the top 10.

Explore Amazon’s entire selection of the “Best Books of the Year So Far,” or shop the top 10 here below. Every read is Prime-eligible — and currently on sale — ensuring you’ll save up to 40 percent on summer’s best entertainment, and that it will be at your door in no time.

