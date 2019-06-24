Amazon Just Revealed Its Picks for the Best Books of 2019 So Far — and They’re All on Sale

Get up to 48 percent off these popular books taking over Amazon’s book charts

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 24, 2019 10:42 AM
No matter what you have planned for the summer — beach vacations, road trips, or lazy afternoons spent relaxing on the porch — you’ll want to have a great read on hand, and Amazon’s latest list of the best new books is the perfect place to find one.

Amazon recently revealed its top books to emerge this year, and the list is full of diverse finds you’ll want to read ASAP. The retailer’s top 10 picks include everything from fun fiction reads to cookbooks and moving memoirs, but here’s the best part — the list features tons of discounted books with markdowns up to 48 percent off retail prices.  

The book hub rounded up 10 great reads across the board, but also broke it down by category, making it easy to find something you’ll enjoy from its various departments like fiction, food, romance, young adult, memoirs, and more.

Amazon’s Best Books of 2019 So Far by Category:

And if you’re curious about what made it to the top of the list across the board, get excited because the retailer revealed that, too. Each month, the editors at Amazon compile their favorite new books — and to create this list, they narrowed it down even more to the absolute best. Here are the top 10 books of 2019 so far, according to the editors at Amazon.

Riverhead Books

Buy It! City of Girls: A Novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, $16.80 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Celadon Books

Buy It! The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, $15.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Knopf

Buy It! Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir by Jayson Greene, $15.60 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Atria Books

Buy It! Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner, $16.80 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Flatiron Books

Buy It! The Night Tiger: A Novel by Yangsze Choo, $13.49 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Ballantine Books

Buy It! Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel by Jenkins Reid, $15.99 (orig. $27); amazon.com

W. W. Norton & Company

Buy It! Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert Macfarlane, $18.27 (orig. $27.95); amazon.com

Random House

Buy It! The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams, $16.67 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Random House

Buy It! Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir by Ruth Reichl, $13.98 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Grand Central Publishing

Buy It! Cari Mora: A Novel by Thomas Harris, $15.78 (orig. $29); amazon.com

