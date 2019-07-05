Bob Bradford, Husband of Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford, Has Died at 92

Image zoom Bob (L) and Barbara Taylor Bradford Courtesy MB Communications Ltd

Robert “Bob” Bradford, husband of novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford, has died.

A rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE that Bob died on Tuesday after previously suffering a stroke at their home in New York City and being transported to the hospital, where he stayed for one week. He was 92.

Bob, who was a film producer, and Barbara, 86 — a best-selling British-American author known for works like A Woman of Substance and Hold the Dream — were married for more than 55 years.

“They had a very happy marriage right to the very end,” the rep shares with PEOPLE.

Born and raised in Germany, Bob relocated to New York following World War II and eventually moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue his movie-producing dream, according to his obituary.

After releasing many films and serving as president and CEO of Franco London Films in Paris, Bob launched his own production company, from which he developed miniseries and movie-of-the-week versions of nine of Barbara’s books.

Bob and Barbara fell in love on their very first date, marrying two years after meeting. They married on Christmas Eve 1963, in London. Going forward, Barbara dedicated her many books to her husband.

A friend and former literary agent of Barbara, Jonathan Lloyd, opened up to the Daily Mail about her husband’s final moments — and how Barbara stayed by his side.

“When Bob went into hospital in New York, Barbara made them make up a camp bed in his room so that she would be by his side when he finally died,” Lloyd said. “He did, peacefully, holding her hand.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting those wishing to pay respects to consider a donation to NY Weil Cornell Medical Center, which can be done at give.weill.cornell.edu.