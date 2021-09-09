The second annual Authors for Voices of Color auction is now underway, with exclusive offerings up for grabs from writers like Roxane Gay, Clueless actress Elisa Donovan and many more

Win a Personal Message from You Character Joe Goldberg Plus More Prizes in Charitable Book Auction

Joe Goldberg wants to send you a message.

Fans of the You series can score a personalized message from the murderous main character (portrayed on the hit Netflix show by Penn Badgley) in the second annual Authors for Voices of Color auction. The highest bidder on that item will win one of two signed copies of author Caroline Kepnes' You Love Me, the third entry in the literary series, complete with a unique memo from Joe.

The You opportunity is just one of various prizes available in the auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to 12 different charities. The inaugural 2020 auction raised more than $14,000.

Other exclusive offerings include a one-on-one writing workshop with Roxane Gay; an hourlong conversation with All the Pieces Matter: The Inside Story of The Wire author Jonathan Abrams to chat about behind-the-scenes details of the hit show; and a signed copy of Clueless actress Elisa Donovan's new memoir Wake Me When You Leave featuring never-before-seen notes.

Roxane Gay, Elisa Donovan, Phoebe Robinson From left: Roxane Gay, Elisa Donovan, and Phoebe Robinson | Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; Amanda Edwards/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Other Black Girl author Zakiya Dalila Harris is also offering a personalized copy of her bestseller with annotations, and comedian Phoebe Robinson is auctioning a signed copy of her book Please Don't Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes along with a curated box of her "favorite things."

Like last year, the fundraising event is organized by Andrea Bartz — whose latest thriller, We Were Never Here, was selected for Reese Witherspoon's Book Club last month — and When Women Invented Television writer Jennifer Keishin Armstrong.

The auction is meant to "unite publishing professionals in the fight to dismantle systemic racism and elevate voices of color," according to a press release.