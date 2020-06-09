Author Rachel Hollis Shares 'Incredibly Difficult' Decision to End Marriage with Husband Dave

"It is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple," said the Girl, Wash Your Face author

Best-selling author Rachel Hollis and her husband Dave are calling it quits after 16 years of marriage.

The Girl, Wash Your Face writer and her husband-turned-business partner shared the "incredibly difficult" news on their respective Instagram pages Monday.

"Guys, I have some hard news to share and the honest truth is, I have no idea how someone announces something like this, so I’m just going to say it," Rachel began her post, alongside a sweet photo of the couple smiling together. "Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage."

"We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t," she continued.

The couple met while Rachel was working at the film company Miramax, according to Austin Woman, and tied the knot in May 2004.

Rachel said that while the two have "worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work," it would ultimately be "healthier and more respectful" to end their "journey as a married couple."

The pair will "remain dear friends" as they continue to co-parent their four kids, sons Sawyer, Ford and Jackson and daughter Noah, and run their business, The Hollis Company, as partners.

"We are choosing joy — even though, I’ll be honest, the last month has been one of the most awful of our lives," Rachel, 37, wrote. "I want to be strong and bold and optimistic for you now, but every ounce of my energy is reserved in being those things for my children."

The RISE podcast host concluded her post by asking her community to allow the couple "a human moment" as they navigate their relationship.

Dave, 45, also shared a lengthy relationship update on his social media, explaining that in order for him and Rachel to "thrive in the future," the best decision for them would be to end their marriage.

The Hollis Company COO acknowledged that the pair "wrestled for years" over making the decision, and that "keeping love for each other and [their] kids" is the "ultimate and only goal."

"As much as this isn’t the way we may have dreamed up the future of how our family or friendship would look, while of course there is overwhelming sadness, there is also a massive sense of gratitude for what was as we transition into the promise for what will be," he wrote.

"No matter the form, we’ll always be a family connected by these 4 amazing kids... and we will always be here for each other," Dave continued.