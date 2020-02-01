Mary Higgins Clark, Author Known as the 'Queen of Suspense,' Dies at 92

Mary Higgins Clark Deborah Feingold/Getty Images

Mary Higgins Clark, the bestselling author whose nail-biting works earned her the title “Queen of Suspense” — has died at the age of 92.

The novelist died of natural causes in Naples, Florida on Friday, according to her publisher Simon & Schuster. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by friends and family.

Throughout her long career, Clark penned 38 suspense novels, four collections of short stories, one historical novel, a memoir and two children’s books. Her most notable work include 1975’s Where Are the Children? and 1977’s A Stranger Is Watching, both of which were adapted into movies.

The writer also frequently collaborated with her daughter, Carol Higgins Clark, co-authoring five more suspense novels.

Clark also wrote The Cinderella Murder, All Dressed in White, The Sleeping Beauty Killer, Every Breath You Take and You Don’t Own Me with author Alafair Burke.

“She was unique. Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did; she understood them as if they were members of her own family,” her longtime editor Michael Korda said in a statement. “She was the Queen of Suspense, it wasn’t just a phrase; she always set out to end each chapter on a note of suspense, so you just had to keep reading. It was at once a gift, but also the result of hard work, because nobody worked harder than Mary did on her books to deliver for her readers.”

He continued, “She was also, unfailingly, cheerful under pressure, generous, good-humored and warm-hearted, the least ‘temperamental’ of bestselling authors, and the most fun to be around. I feel privileged to have enjoyed forty-five years of her friendship, and saddened that I will no longer be able to pick up the phone and hear her say, ‘Michael, I think I’ve figured out how to make this story work.’ She was a joy to work with, and to know.”

Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy said in a statement, “Today we did not just lose an author, but a true and well-loved member of the Simon & Schuster family.”

“I will miss her tremendously, both on a personal and professional level, but we all can be grateful and proud for having had the privilege of being her publisher these many years, and thankful for all she has meant to her millions of readers and for her kindness and service to many generations of authors.”

According to Clark’s publisher, more than 100 million copies of her books are in print in the United States alone. Her novels are also international sellers — with many works made into television films.