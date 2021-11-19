Book Lovers Can Get 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for 60% Off Right Now, Plus a Free $20 Credit
Books undoubtedly hold a lot of power — they can teach you something new, open your eyes to new truths, introduce you to new passions, and even transport you to worlds wholly separate from your own. But it's an unfortunate reality that finding the time to unwind with a good book can be a hard thing to do. That's why audiobooks are great for bookworms with jam-packed calendars who need to find a way to get their fill of stories while completing other tasks, like cleaning, cooking, working out, or commuting. And if you've been searching for a way to fit books into your busy schedule, now's a great time to try out audiobooks, since Audible is running an epic deal on Audible Premium Plus subscriptions.
Right now, you can get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month for three months, as well as a $20 credit to spend on audiobooks. Normally, an Audible Premium Plus subscription would cost you $14.95. That means with this deal, you get to save 60 percent on the first three months. The deal runs until November 24 though, so there's a limited time to save. After the first three months, the subscription will renew for $14.95 per month, but you can cancel the subscription at any time.
Sign Up! Audible Premium Plus, $5.95 Three-Month Subscription Sale with $20 Audiobook Credit (orig. $14.95 per month); amazon.com
Check out below to see some of the audiobooks you can download on Audible with your $20 audiobook credit. Most of the books cost $5.95 with an Audible membership, which means your $20 credit can secure you a solid three books. Keep in mind the list below is only a small sample of some of the best titles (and genres) you'll find in Audible's expansive library. So go ahead and sit back and start reading, no matter where you are.
Classics
- No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, $3.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- 1984 by George Orwell, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy $3.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
Memoirs
- Will by Will Smith, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman by Ilhan Omar, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
Science Fiction and Fantasy
- Dune by Frank Herbert, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- The Sandman: Act II by Neil Gaiman, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
Mystery, Suspense, and Thrillers
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- Arsenic and Adobo: A Tita Rosie's Kitchen Mystery (Book 1) by Mia P. Manansala, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
Romance
- Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
- People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, $5.95 with an Audible membership; amazon.com
