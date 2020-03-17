Bored at Home? This Prime Member-Only Perk Gives You Access to 2,000+ Free Books

Image zoom amazon

If your local library is currently closed, this massive collection of books is the next best thing.

Amazon Prime members can score free reads through the Prime Reading program, which gives subscribers access to a library of 2,000+ books. Think of it as a community library, but just for Prime members! FYI, non-members can get in on this perk and others (like Prime Video streaming, member-exclusive deals, Amazon Music streaming, and more) by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

To access the collection, simply log into your Prime account and head to the Prime Reading page. You’ll need to download Amazon’s free Kindle app, which you can set up on your Kindle, tablet, or cell phone — no Amazon device required. There you’ll find all sorts of titles, including classics, nonfiction, children’s books, and more.

Free and Popular Books on Amazon Prime Reading:

And if you’re not sure where to start, take a cue from Amazon’s latest showcase that celebrates Women’s History Month. It features hand-picked 32 works from female authors spanning all subjects. Browse the entire selection through the Prime Reading library, or pick one from the curated list right here.

Free Women’s History Month Books on Amazon Prime Reading:

