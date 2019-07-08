Amazon Just Launched a Massive 66% Off Discount on Its Audible Subscription

Image zoom Amazon

If you’ve always wanted to fit more reading into your schedule, Amazon’s latest early Prime Day deal will help you do just that — and you’ll save tons of money on the newest best-selling books, too.

For a limited time, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get Amazon’s Audible, a monthly audiobook subscription service, for 66 percent off. The special deal brings the audiobook service down to just $4.95 a month for three months, and comes a week before the retailer’s massive Prime Day sale launches.

Buy It! Amazon Audible, $4.95/month for three months (orig. $14.95/month); amazon.com

The monthly subscription service, which usually retails for $14.95 a month, gives you access to the world’s largest collection of audiobooks. Your membership also comes with one free audiobook a month, plus two Audible Originals each month and a 30 percent discount on all audiobook purchases. And anyone who signs up will also score two free audiobooks and two Audible originals during their first month, giving you plenty to listen to right away.

With the Audible app, which you can access on your phone or tablet, you can also listen to your favorite books from just about anywhere. Stream one while you workout, listen to a new read on your commute, or throw one on in the background while you prep dinner — the service makes it easy to find more time to read. You can also gift the service, making this special sale a fun and affordable present for the book-lover in your life!

What’s more, Amazon’s audiobook collection is packed with exciting reads and classics narrated by A-list stars. Check out Emma Thompson’s take on Emma by Jane Austen, Reese Witherspoon’s reading of Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman, or Jake Gyllenhaal’s rendition of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

There’s no word on how long this special deal will last, so we say, sign up while you can to ensure you don’t miss this massive sale. All of this summer’s best reads — and Jake Gyllenhaal’s soothing voice — are just a click away.