PSA: Shoppers Can Get a Free One-Month Audible Membership from Amazon Right Now

The only thing better than finding something fun to do at home is finding something fun to do at home that’s also free, which is why you’ll be elated by this offer.

Shoppers can currently get a free one-month subscription to Amazon Audible, the retailer’s massive library of audiobooks. To gain access to the audiobook and two Audible originals included each month, shoppers are required to sign up for an Audible membership — however, they can always cancel once the 30-day trial is over. And unlike Amazon’s many other deals, there’s no limited quantity or ticking countdown clock on this promotion that’s open to both Prime members and non-members.

Access to the audiobook collection, which usually costs $14.95 a month, makes it easy to listen to all sorts of books on your devices. Listeners can enjoy the latest releases from their Amazon devices, of course, but also via their phone, tablet, or anywhere they can download the Audible app. Benefits include 30 percent off additional purchases, daily deals, and complimentary digital newspaper subscriptions too.

Members can exchange an audiobook for another if they’re unhappy with their selection, and listen to previous reads — even after canceling their subscription. And while credits for one audiobook and two more originals are always included with the subscription, Prime members get even more to enjoy thanks to Amazon’s complimentary Prime Reading program, which comes with free access to over 2,000 reads and audiobooks.

Since many titles featured in the subscription service are narrated by the author — and sometimes, an A-list star — it’s a fun way to dive into a new book or rediscover a classic. The collection currently boasts exciting readings from celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Emma Thompson. Movie fans are also likely to enjoy Audible’s many Scripted Audio Originals, which feature casts of famous actors, and its assortment of “Star-Powered” memoirs and reads.

If you’re ready to throw one on in the background while you work from home or enjoy a new book while you prep meals in your kitchen, go ahead and sign up. Just like Prime Video and Prime Reading, it’s a simple (and free!) way to entertain yourself or your family while practicing social distancing at home.

