The 20 Best Books to Read This Summer
Ravishing on the outside and riveting on the inside, these books are made to be devoured. Edited by Kim Hubbard
Jackie & Me by Louis Bayard
What did Jacqueline Bouvier know about JFK's womanizing, and when did she know it? Bayard imagines their courtship and the role played by Jack's best pal Lem Billings. Absolutely irresistible. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard
(June) FICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Wealth, long-buried secrets and deep resentments converge in this captivating family saga about the Oppenheimer triplets, born in Brooklyn in the early days of IVF. — reviewed by Emma Dries
(May) FICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand
After a bad breakup, Lizbet Keaton leads the relaunch of an old hotel, where staff, guests — and a ghost? — all have things to hide. Stylish, witty and guaranteed to make you feel like a local. — reviewed by Robin Micheli
(June) FICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Artist Feyi wrestles with loss as she starts dating five years after her husband's death. By embracing grief, she unexpectedly finds love — with an inconvenient person. — reviewed by Marissa Charles
(May) FICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen
College roommates Ava Wong and Winnie Fang were never close — but now they are literally partners in crime, with a designer handbag scam as brazen as it is foolproof. Clever, catty fun. — reviewed by Marion Winik
(June) FICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Office BFFs by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
Who didn't binge-watch The Office to get through the pandemic? Hilarious and heartwarming behind-the-scenes tales from pals Fischer (Pam) and Kinsey (Angela) are just what we need now. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard
(May) NONFICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
Normal Family by Chrysta Bilton
In her 20s, Bilton learned the identity of her sperm donor dad and set out to meet the hundreds of other kids he fathered. An ebullient debut that proves it's love, not DNA, that makes a family. — reviewed by Caroline Leavitt
(July) NONFICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
George Michael by James Gavin
The late pop star, who did not reveal he was gay until 1998, set "a dangerous trap," writes Gavin. "He wanted to titillate with sex and keep his secrets untouched." A fascinating, heartbreaking bio. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard
(June) NONFICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
His Name Is George Floyd by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Two Washington Post reporters interviewed hundreds of Floyd's family members and friends to create a full, nuanced picture of the man whose murder sparked a movement. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard
(May) NONFICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris
The deaths of his father and sister, along with the privations of pandemic living, give a darker-than-usual edge to Sedaris's new collection, but his humor and wisdom shine through. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard
(May) NONFICTION
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
A widowed actress goes to her family's lake house to battle her demons. She rescues a woman from drowning, suspects the worst of her neighbors and encounters Sager's best plot twist yet. — reviewed by Rennie Dyball
(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
Harlem Sunset by Nekesa Afia
In 1927 Harlem Louise Lloyd wants only to party and bury her past — until she gets caught up in a bewildering murder case. Jazz Age vibes and fascinating women make this whodunit hum. — reviewed by Ellen Shapiro
(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
Aurora by David Koepp
After a solar storm plunges the world into darkness, citizens create their own agrarian utopia — and a tech billionaire races to save his sister. A cinematic, terrifying yet oddly hopeful thriller. — reviewed by Andy Abrahams
(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths
This 14th installment in the beloved series finds forensic archaeologist Ruth Galloway contending with a medieval skeleton, a family secret — and the encroaching COVID pandemic. — reviewed by Ellen Shapiro
(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Island by Adrian McKinty
The locals aren't always friendly in vacation hot spots, but on the closed-to-the-public island Tom sneaks his family in to for fun, they're out to kill. Maybe Disney World next time? — reviewed by Kim Hubbard
(May) MYSTERY/THRILLER
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson
Two teens team up to solve a murder using tips gleaned from Agatha Christie novels in this twisty whodunit set on the California coast. — reviewed by Sue Corbett
(May) KIDS/TEENS, 14-17
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle
A 17-year-old deejay who offers relationship advice on his Detroit radio show thinks he can get hardworking classmate Dani to fall in love with him in three dates. Challenge accepted. — reviewed by Sue Corbett
(May) KIDS/TEENS, 12 and up
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
At an evangelical prep school in Alabama, the principal's daughter kisses classmate Chloe during prom — and disappears. Chloe's search for Shara uncovers a lot more than one missing girl. — reviewed by Sue Corbett
(May) KIDS/TEENS, 13-18
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin
A tea maker hopes to wow the palace with her homemade blends and win the means to save her dying sister. An intoxicating blend of fantasy, folklore and competitive tea-brewing. — reviewed by Sue Corbett
(March) KIDS/TEENS, 13-18
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
The Golden Swift by Lev Grossman
This sequel to The Silver Arrow offers another charming eco-adventure featuring two magical steam trains and a daring plot to rescue endangered animals. — reviewed by Sue Corbett
(May) KIDS/TEENS, 8-12
Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org
- The 20 Best Books to Read This Summer
- Dwayne Johnson Opens Up His Life to Fans in Hiram Garcia's New Photo Book: The Rock — Through the Lens
- Reese Witherspoon to Adapt Bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing Into a Movie
- President's Niece Recounts Scathing Scenes from Growing Up Trump as Tell-All Smashes Sales Records