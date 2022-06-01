Books

The 20 Best Books to Read This Summer

Ravishing on the outside and riveting on the inside, these books are made to be devoured. Edited by Kim Hubbard

By People Staff June 01, 2022 08:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 20

Jackie & Me by Louis Bayard

Credit: Algonquin Books

What did Jacqueline Bouvier know about JFK's womanizing, and when did she know it? Bayard imagines their courtship and the role played by Jack's best pal Lem Billings. Absolutely irresistible. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard

(June) FICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Credit: Celadon Books

Wealth, long-buried secrets and deep resentments converge in this captivating family saga about the Oppenheimer triplets, born in Brooklyn in the early days of IVF. — reviewed by Emma Dries

(May) FICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

3 of 20

The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand

Credit: Little, Brown and Company

After a bad breakup, Lizbet Keaton leads the relaunch of an old hotel, where staff, guests — and a ghost? — all have things to hide. Stylish, witty and guaranteed to make you feel like a local. — reviewed by Robin Micheli

(June) FICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

Credit: Atria Books

Artist Feyi wrestles with loss as she starts dating five years after her husband's death. By embracing grief, she unexpectedly finds love — with an inconvenient person. — reviewed by Marissa Charles

(May) FICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement

5 of 20

Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen

Credit: William Morrow

College roommates Ava Wong and Winnie Fang were never close — but now they are literally partners in crime, with a designer handbag scam as brazen as it is foolproof. Clever, catty fun. — reviewed by Marion Winik

(June) FICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

6 of 20

The Office BFFs by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Credit: Dey Street Books

Who didn't binge-watch The Office to get through the pandemic? Hilarious and heartwarming behind-the-scenes tales from pals Fischer (Pam) and Kinsey (Angela) are just what we need now. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard

(May) NONFICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Normal Family by Chrysta Bilton

Credit: Little, Brown and Company

In her 20s, Bilton learned the identity of her sperm donor dad and set out to meet the hundreds of other kids he fathered. An ebullient debut that proves it's love, not DNA, that makes a family. — reviewed by Caroline Leavitt

(July) NONFICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

George Michael by James Gavin

Credit: Abrams Press

The late pop star, who did not reveal he was gay until 1998, set "a dangerous trap," writes Gavin. "He wanted to titillate with sex and keep his secrets untouched." A fascinating, heartbreaking bio. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard

(June) NONFICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement

9 of 20

His Name Is George Floyd by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

Credit: Viking

Two Washington Post reporters interviewed hundreds of Floyd's family members and friends to create a full, nuanced picture of the man whose murder sparked a movement. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard

(May) NONFICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

Credit: Little, Brown and Company

The deaths of his father and sister, along with the privations of pandemic living, give a darker-than-usual edge to Sedaris's new collection, but his humor and wisdom shine through. — reviewed by Kim Hubbard

(May) NONFICTION

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager

Credit: Dutton

A widowed actress goes to her family's lake house to battle her demons. She rescues a woman from drowning, suspects the worst of her neighbors and encounters Sager's best plot twist yet. — reviewed by Rennie Dyball

(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Harlem Sunset by Nekesa Afia

Credit: Berkley

In 1927 Harlem Louise Lloyd wants only to party and bury her past — until she gets caught up in a bewildering murder case. Jazz Age vibes and fascinating women make this whodunit hum. — reviewed by Ellen Shapiro

(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Aurora by David Koepp

Credit: Harper

After a solar storm plunges the world into darkness, citizens create their own agrarian utopia — and a tech billionaire races to save his sister. A cinematic, terrifying yet oddly hopeful thriller. — reviewed by Andy Abrahams

(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths

Credit: Quercus

This 14th installment in the beloved series finds forensic archaeologist Ruth Galloway contending with a medieval skeleton, a family secret — and the encroaching COVID pandemic. — reviewed by Ellen Shapiro

(June) MYSTERY/THRILLER

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

The Island by Adrian McKinty

Credit: Little, Brown and Company

The locals aren't always friendly in vacation hot spots, but on the closed-to-the-public island Tom sneaks his family in to for fun, they're out to kill. Maybe Disney World next time? — reviewed by Kim Hubbard

(May) MYSTERY/THRILLER

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson

Credit: Delacorte Press

Two teens team up to solve a murder using tips gleaned from Agatha Christie novels in this twisty whodunit set on the California coast. — reviewed by Sue Corbett

(May) KIDS/TEENS, 14-17

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle

Credit: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Reader

A 17-year-old deejay who offers relationship advice on his Detroit radio show thinks he can get hardworking classmate Dani to fall in love with him in three dates. Challenge accepted. — reviewed by Sue Corbett

(May) KIDS/TEENS, 12 and up

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

Credit: Wednesday Books

At an evangelical prep school in Alabama, the principal's daughter kisses classmate Chloe during prom — and disappears. Chloe's search for Shara uncovers a lot more than one missing girl. — reviewed by Sue Corbett

(May) KIDS/TEENS, 13-18

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin

Credit: Feiwel & Friends

A tea maker hopes to wow the palace with her homemade blends and win the means to save her dying sister. An intoxicating blend of fantasy, folklore and competitive tea-brewing. — reviewed by Sue Corbett

(March) KIDS/TEENS, 13-18

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

The Golden Swift by Lev Grossman

Credit: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

This sequel to The Silver Arrow offers another charming eco-adventure featuring two magical steam trains and a daring plot to rescue endangered animals. — reviewed by Sue Corbett

(May) KIDS/TEENS, 8-12

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff
    Books