51 Super-Revealing Celeb Books to Read Right Now

Marcia Gay Harden knew the moment was inevitable. Still, it was no less heartbreaking when her beloved mother, Beverly, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, forgot who Harden was for the first time a few years ago. “We were on the phone and she said, ‘I’m sorry, but who are you?'” writes Harden of the call with Beverly, 81, in her memoir. The actress also reflects on memories and lessons gleaned from Beverly’s life – as a mother, a creative force and a demure yet fierce wife of a Navy officer – while also opening up about her Alzheimer’s journey.

Buy It! The Seasons of My Mother, $26; amazon.com