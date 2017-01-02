11 Inspirational Books to Read This Winter

From Malala to Stephen King, eleven inspirational books to help you out of your winter doldrums

Well, we’re officially past the winter solstice, which means that technically the days are only going to get longer from here on out. But despite that, the distant memories of spring and summer are still fading as quickly as the daylight. If you’re feeling unmotivated, lethargic, depressed or just … *loud exhale full of ennui* … here are some books you can read that may help.

Pasricha’s best-known work is The Book of Awesome, but The Happiness Equation takes a more philosophical approach to the pursuit of happiness instead of … just listing things.

An in-depth exploration of Haig’s battle with depression, if you need a pick-me-up on a very fundamental level, you could do a lot worse than this book.

Day’s cloistered upbringing and variety of interests eventually congealed into her career as one of the earliest YouTube stars. If the pressures of social media have you feeling distinctly less social, take a lesson from Day and glean solace from your uniqueness, not shame.

Want a good ugly cry? Think you’re too good for YA? Pick up All the Bright Places.

If for no other reason than to gain a little perspective.

After all the gender-related ugliness of the 2016 election, When Women Were Birds should be required reading.

A young girl shot in the head turned international hero. A testimony to the power of the human spirit.

Sometimes you’re the elderly curmudgeon at the heart of this story, and sometimes you’re the neighbors who run over his mailbox.

This one’s also filed under “Riveting true story that will make you reconsider your station in life.”

If you need a good shot in the arm to jump-start 2017, Rob Bell’s got it for you.