The 10 Best Books of 2019

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Twins Roland and Bessie burst into flames when they’re upset. That surreal premise belies the novel’s universally relatable insights into what it means to care for others. A gem.
Nothing to See Here, $26.99; amazon.com
Normal People by Sally Rooney
The transformative potential of first love — even after it ends — shines through in Irish sensation Rooney’s immersive tour de force.
Normal People, $26; amazon.com
Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout
The beloved Maine curmudgeon of Strout’s Pulitzer-winning Olive Kitteridge returns. Life has softened her, but you still wouldn’t want to be on her bad side.
Olive, Again, $27; amazon.com
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Both rip-roaring and thought-provoking, Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of dystopian Gilead coming undone — and leaves no doubt that its author, 80, still has the wildest imagination in the business.
The Testaments, $28.95; amazon.com
Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur
When the author was 14, her mom roped her into facilitating the older woman’s extramarital affair. Adrienne was thrilled to be in on the secret — until she wasn’t. Her path to hard-earned wisdom makes for an electrifying memoir.
Wild Game, $27; amazon.com
Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane
An engrossing drama about family, forbidden love, the toll of mental illness and the power of mercy. Don’t let the inscrutable title keep you from diving in.
Ask Again, Yes, $27; amazon.com
Touched by the Sun by Carly Simon
The pop star reflects on her years of close friendship with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who comes across as funnier, more vulnerable and fonder of gossip than we knew.
Touched by the Sun, $27; amazon.com
Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
Dennis-Benn explores the complexities of motherhood and the immigrant experience in this richly textured novel about a Jamaican woman seeking to reinvent herself in New York City.
Patsy, $26.95; amazon.com
Know My Name by Chanel Miller
From the woman long known publicly as “Emily Doe,” a searing and ultimately inspiring account of the horrific sexual assault she endured on Stanford’s campus and how she fought to regain her life.
Know My Name, $28; amazon.com
The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang
How does it feel to live with a mental illness that includes terrifying periods of psychosis? With this eye-opening memoir, Wang chips away at the darkness.
The Collected Schizophrenias, $16; amazon.com