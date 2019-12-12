The 10 Best Books of 2019

 

PEOPLE ranks the best of the best books of the year
By Kim Hubbard
December 12, 2019 11:00 AM

1 of 10

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

Twins Roland and Bessie burst into flames when they’re upset. That surreal premise belies the novel’s universally relatable insights into what it means to care for others. A gem.

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

2 of 10

Normal People by Sally Rooney

The transformative potential of first love — even after it ends — shines through in Irish sensation Rooney’s immersive tour de force.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

3 of 10

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

The beloved Maine curmudgeon of Strout’s Pulitzer-winning Olive Kitteridge returns. Life has softened her, but you still wouldn’t want to be on her bad side.

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

4 of 10

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Both rip-roaring and thought-provoking, Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of dystopian Gilead coming undone — and leaves no doubt that its author, 80, still has the wildest imagination in the business.

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

5 of 10

Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur

When the author was 14, her mom roped her into facilitating the older woman’s extramarital affair. Adrienne was thrilled to be in on the secret — until she wasn’t. Her path to hard-earned wisdom makes for an electrifying memoir.

Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur

6 of 10

Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane

An engrossing drama about family, forbidden love, the toll of mental illness and the power of mercy. Don’t let the inscrutable title keep you from diving in.

Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane

7 of 10

Touched by the Sun by Carly Simon

The pop star reflects on her years of close friendship with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who comes across as funnier, more vulnerable and fonder of gossip than we knew.

Touched by the Sun by Carly Simon

8 of 10

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn

Dennis-Benn explores the complexities of motherhood and the immigrant experience in this richly textured novel about a Jamaican woman seeking to reinvent herself in New York City.

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn

9 of 10

Know My Name by Chanel Miller

From the woman long known publicly as “Emily Doe,” a searing and ultimately inspiring account of the horrific sexual assault she endured on Stanford’s campus and how she fought to regain her life.

Know My Name by Chanel Miller

10 of 10

The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang

How does it feel to live with a mental illness that includes terrifying periods of psychosis? With this eye-opening memoir, Wang chips away at the darkness.

The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang

