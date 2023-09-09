Books to Read Before Seeing the Movie Adaptations This Fall: From Agatha Christie to 'Elvis and Me'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Read on for a list of books to check out before seeing their movie counterparts this fall.

There's the Elvis Presley romance told from Priscilla's point of view, more world-building in the Hunger Games franchise, plus a heartwarming, dessert-filled true story of friendship.

The fall 2023 movie slate features several projects based on major novels and memoirs.

01 of 09 Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe Reese Gonzales and Max Pelayo in "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe". Simon & Schuster/Blue Fox Entertainment Benjamin Alire Sáenz's 2012 YA novel is the basis for the new coming-of-age film, which stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales as its two leads. Writer/director Aitch Alberto told PEOPLE adapting the popular novel was a challenge since she "wanted to include all of it because I was a fan of the book." Onscreen, Alberto set out to preserve the "intent" and "essence" of the book, which explores a unique bond between two teens. 'Aristotle and Dante' Director Wants Her LGBTQ Love Story to Be 'Relatable Across the Board' (Exclusive) "It's not straightforward in the way that we've seen before when it comes to coming-of-age stories or stories about discovery," says Alberto. "That was a challenge I was willing to undertake, and I hopefully was somewhat successful." Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is in theaters Sept. 8. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org

02 of 09 Sitting in Bars with Cake Odessa A'zion and Yara Shahidi in "Sitting in Bars with Cake". Abrams Image; Saeed Adyani/Prime Video Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows lifelong pals Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating their 20s in Los Angeles, until a medical diagnosis changes things forever. Written by Audrey Shulman and based on her 2015 book of the same name, the movie is “a story of what happens when the map that you think you're following in life kind of goes offline and you have to figure things out without anything to guide you besides your own internal compass,” director Trish Sie told PEOPLE in August. The cookbook on which Sitting in Bars with Cake is based, Sie added, includes "sweet, happy" stories of people from all walks of life — and the film adds "a message about not just surviving through a tough time, but thriving through really challenging times in our lives." Sitting in Bars with Cake is streaming Sept. 8 on Prime Video. Buy the book: Amazon

03 of 09 The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight Haley Lu Richardson in "Love at First Sight". Poppy; Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy star as Hadley and Oliver, who have "a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection" in Love at First Sight. Based on Jennifer E. Smith's 2013 book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, the romance “is about the possibility of that dream occurrence and the chances of keeping hold of it,” Hardy, 32, told PEOPLE in July. "It’s a fun and sweet movie about romance, but at its heart I think it’s really a story about facing truths,” added Richardson, 28, at the time. “And how when we finally face our truths, fate is able to do her job." Love at First Sight is streaming Sept. 15 on Netflix. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org

05 of 09 The Antisocial Network Paul Dano in "Dumb Money". Grand Central Publishing; Sony Pictures Dumb Money — with an ensemble cast that includes Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley and more — is based on the 2021 book The Antisocial Network by author Ben Mezrich. The book was inspired by the January 2021 GameStop stock short squeeze, conducted largely by groups of people coordinating their efforts using social media sites like Reddit. Author Mezrich “offers a gripping, beat-by-beat account of how a loosely affiliate group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatens to upend the establishment,” according to an official description of the book by publisher Hachette Book Group. Dano, 39, stars as Keith Gill in Dumb Money, which is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). Dumb Money is in theaters Sept. 22. Buy the book: Bookshop.org

07 of 09 Pain Hustlers Emily Blunt in "Pain Hustlers". Anchor; Brian Douglas/Netflix Chris Evans and Emily Blunt’s Netflix movie Pain Hustlers is based on a 2022 nonfiction book with the same title by author Evan Hughes. The book captures the rise of pharmaceutical opioids in the United States by way of the company Insys Therapeutics, thanks to its founder’s “novel formulation of fentanyl” and the company’s aggressive marketing strategies, per a description of the book by Penguin Random House. “But several insiders reached their breaking point and blew the whistle,” reads the description. “They sparked a sprawling investigation that would lead to a dramatic courtroom battle, breaking new ground in the government’s fight to hold the drug industry accountable in the spread of addictive opioids." Blunt’s character, Liza Drake, takes a job at a pharmaceutical company that “puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme,” per a synopsis on Netflix’s Tudum. Pain Hustlers, directed by Harry Potter filmmaker David Yates, is in select theaters Oct. 20 before streaming on Netflix Oct. 27.

Buy the book: Amazon