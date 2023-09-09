Entertainment Movies Books to Read Before Seeing the Movie Adaptations This Fall: From Agatha Christie to 'Elvis and Me' Popular books are hitting the big screen this fall, including more "Hunger Games" world-building and an Agatha Christie mystery By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience. People Editorial Guidelines and Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 09:00AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Vintage; Scholastic Press; Berkley The fall 2023 movie slate features several projects based on major novels and memoirs. There's the Elvis Presley romance told from Priscilla's point of view, more world-building in the Hunger Games franchise, plus a heartwarming, dessert-filled true story of friendship. PEOPLE’s Fall Movie Preview 2023: From ‘The Marvels' to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Read on for a list of books to check out before seeing their movie counterparts this fall. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 01 of 09 Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe Reese Gonzales and Max Pelayo in "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe". Simon & Schuster/Blue Fox Entertainment Benjamin Alire Sáenz's 2012 YA novel is the basis for the new coming-of-age film, which stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales as its two leads. Writer/director Aitch Alberto told PEOPLE adapting the popular novel was a challenge since she "wanted to include all of it because I was a fan of the book." Onscreen, Alberto set out to preserve the "intent" and "essence" of the book, which explores a unique bond between two teens. 'Aristotle and Dante' Director Wants Her LGBTQ Love Story to Be 'Relatable Across the Board' (Exclusive) "It's not straightforward in the way that we've seen before when it comes to coming-of-age stories or stories about discovery," says Alberto. "That was a challenge I was willing to undertake, and I hopefully was somewhat successful." Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is in theaters Sept. 8. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org 02 of 09 Sitting in Bars with Cake Odessa A'zion and Yara Shahidi in "Sitting in Bars with Cake". Abrams Image; Saeed Adyani/Prime Video Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows lifelong pals Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating their 20s in Los Angeles, until a medical diagnosis changes things forever. Written by Audrey Shulman and based on her 2015 book of the same name, the movie is “a story of what happens when the map that you think you're following in life kind of goes offline and you have to figure things out without anything to guide you besides your own internal compass,” director Trish Sie told PEOPLE in August. The cookbook on which Sitting in Bars with Cake is based, Sie added, includes "sweet, happy" stories of people from all walks of life — and the film adds "a message about not just surviving through a tough time, but thriving through really challenging times in our lives." Sitting in Bars with Cake is streaming Sept. 8 on Prime Video. Buy the book: Amazon 03 of 09 The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight Haley Lu Richardson in "Love at First Sight". Poppy; Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy star as Hadley and Oliver, who have "a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection" in Love at First Sight. Based on Jennifer E. Smith's 2013 book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, the romance “is about the possibility of that dream occurrence and the chances of keeping hold of it,” Hardy, 32, told PEOPLE in July. "It’s a fun and sweet movie about romance, but at its heart I think it’s really a story about facing truths,” added Richardson, 28, at the time. “And how when we finally face our truths, fate is able to do her job." Love at First Sight is streaming Sept. 15 on Netflix. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org 04 of 09 Hallowe'en Party Kenneth Branagh in "A Haunting in Venice". William Morrow Paperbacks; 20th Century Based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party, A Haunting in Venice marks the third Hercule Poirot murder mystery adapted for the big screen by Kenneth Branagh. The director and star previously made 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile. "Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets," according to a synopsis of the film, which takes place in post-World War II Venice, Italy, on All Hallows' Eve. The star-studded cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird and Riccardo Scamarcio. A Haunting in Venice is in theaters Sept. 15. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org 05 of 09 The Antisocial Network Paul Dano in "Dumb Money". Grand Central Publishing; Sony Pictures Dumb Money — with an ensemble cast that includes Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley and more — is based on the 2021 book The Antisocial Network by author Ben Mezrich. The book was inspired by the January 2021 GameStop stock short squeeze, conducted largely by groups of people coordinating their efforts using social media sites like Reddit. Author Mezrich “offers a gripping, beat-by-beat account of how a loosely affiliate group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatens to upend the establishment,” according to an official description of the book by publisher Hachette Book Group. Dano, 39, stars as Keith Gill in Dumb Money, which is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). Dumb Money is in theaters Sept. 22. Buy the book: Bookshop.org 06 of 09 Elvis and Me Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in "Priscilla". Berkley; Philippe Le Sourd/A24 Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla is adapted from 78-year-old Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. The new film follows her life with Elvis Presley, including details of their marriage and eventual divorce. “This New York Times bestseller reveals the intimate story that could only be written by the woman who lived it,” reads a description of the book on the Graceland official store’s website. Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It' Cailee Spaeny portrays Priscilla, while Euphoria star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis. Coppola, 52, recently told The Hollywood Reporter how she connected with Elvis and Me when she read it in 2021. "I thought it was just going to be a fun adventure, and I was surprised by how relatable her story was," she said. Priscilla is in theaters Oct. 27. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org 07 of 09 Pain Hustlers Emily Blunt in "Pain Hustlers". Anchor; Brian Douglas/Netflix Chris Evans and Emily Blunt’s Netflix movie Pain Hustlers is based on a 2022 nonfiction book with the same title by author Evan Hughes. The book captures the rise of pharmaceutical opioids in the United States by way of the company Insys Therapeutics, thanks to its founder’s “novel formulation of fentanyl” and the company’s aggressive marketing strategies, per a description of the book by Penguin Random House. “But several insiders reached their breaking point and blew the whistle,” reads the description. “They sparked a sprawling investigation that would lead to a dramatic courtroom battle, breaking new ground in the government’s fight to hold the drug industry accountable in the spread of addictive opioids." Blunt’s character, Liza Drake, takes a job at a pharmaceutical company that “puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme,” per a synopsis on Netflix’s Tudum. Pain Hustlers, directed by Harry Potter filmmaker David Yates, is in select theaters Oct. 20 before streaming on Netflix Oct. 27. Buy the book: Amazon 08 of 09 Killers of the Flower Moon Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon". Vintage; Apple TV+ Martin Scorsese’s latest is adapted from the 2017 book by New Yorker journalist David Grann. The author’s website describes his book as “based on years of research and startling new evidence” regarding the murders of members of the indigenous Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s. Grann’s book follows how the FBI took on the murder cases as one of its “first major homicide investigations and the bureau badly bungled the case” before J. Edgar Hoover recruited a former Texas Ranger, Tom White, to investigate and expose the conspiracies at play. Frequent Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in the movie along with Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone and more. Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters Oct. 20, then will later stream on Apple TV+. Buy the book: Bookshop.org 09 of 09 The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in "The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes". Scholastic Press; Murray Close Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth lead the cast of the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) before he became president of Panem, as he is assigned mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a District 12 tribute, for the 10th annual Games. Fans get a closer look at how the Hunger Games transformed over the years and how Snow (played in the original films by Donald Sutherland) eventually became the villainous politician who torments Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). 'The Hunger Games' Cast: Where Are They Now? Director Francis Lawrence returns to direct the prequel, based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel, after directing Catching Fire (2013) and the two Mockingjay films (2014 and 2015). The new film also stars Josh Andrés Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman and Peter Dinklage. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters Nov. 17. Buy the book: Amazon, Bookshop.org