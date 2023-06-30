Original 'Boy Meets World' Topanga Actress Says She Lost Role Because She 'Wasn't Pretty Enough'

Bonnie Morgan said she was fired after one day and was replaced by Danielle Fishel

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 12:57AM EDT
DANIELLE FISHEL Bonnie Morgan
Danielle Fishel as Topanga in 'Boy Meets World' and Bonnie Morgan. Photo:

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty; David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

The Ring star Bonnie Morgan almost starred as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, but she claims she lost the role because director David Trainer did not think she was "pretty enough." 

During the latest episode of iHeart Radio's Pod Meets World, Morgan told former Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle how she was 12 years old at the time when the role seemed written just for her. "Even the name was out of my parents' love history," Morgan, who also works as a contortionist, recalled. "It was the coolest thing ever."

The role came "easy" to Morgan and she thought she had the part. Morgan "didn't know" she could be fired until she was, she said. Still, when she came to the set for the first day of filming, she felt as if something was amiss.

"It was the weirdest day of my life. Even as a kid I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I came in and all the adults were very short with me," she recalled. 

Bonnie Morgan attends the Outdoor Special Screening of Spaghetti Western "No Name & Dynamite"
Bonnie Morgan.

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Things were going well during the table read until attention turned to Morgan, she said. Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews, was reportedly egging her on, which led to Trainer growing frustrated. Morgan became a "nervous wreck" as she tried to keep it together for Trainer, but Savage continued trying to get her to laugh. 

According to Morgan, Trainer did not like the way she delivered a line of dialogue. She was supposed to say, "Peace," but the director kept telling her to say it "sweeter." He got "really close" to her and told her to try to say it "like you're saying 'Happy birthday.' " Morgan said it the way Trainer wanted, but things remained awkward, she recalled, and was told to take her wardrobe home at the end of the day.

When Morgan went home, she thought she still had the job. The next day, which was a Saturday, her parents were told the news over the phone.

"They fired you," Morgan remembered her father telling her. Her agent later explained that Trainer thought she couldn't take directions.

BOY MEETS WORLD, BEN SAVAGE;DANIELLE FISHEL;WILL FRIEDLE;RIDER STRONG
Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Will Fridle, and Rider Strong in 'Boy Meets World.'.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"The director said that I couldn’t take direction, which was one thing I’d never been accused of," Morgan recalled. "My agent immediately fought back on that one. It came out very quickly to my agent that the director didn’t think I was pretty enough. Literally did not think I was pretty enough, so that meant that a grown man, a boss, could lie and tell me I was untalented because the fact was he didn’t think I was pretty."

Fishel, Strong, and Friedle were seemingly shocked at Morgan's claims.

This was the first time Morgan shared the story publicly, she told the podcast hosts. She kept it a "dirty little industry" secret for a few reasons, with the first being that she did not want to disrespect Fishel, 42. While Morgan admitted to being frustrated when Boy Meets World aired, she said the role could not have gone to a "nicer person."

Fishel was almost fired on her first day, as well.

During a Pod Meets World episode last year, Fishel said she was originally cast in a small role before she won the role of Topanga. When she was 12, she spoke quickly, which creator Michael Jacobs reportedly did not like. He almost fired her because of the habit, Fishel recalled. She and her mother stayed up into the early morning hours to go over lines so she could please Jacobs on the set.

In another Pod Meets World episode earlier this month, Fishel recalled a "creepy" interaction with a show executive she did not name. "I had people tell me they had my 18th birthday on their calendar," Fishel recalled. “I had a male executive — I did a calendar [shoot] at 16 — and he specifically told me he had a certain calendar month in his bedroom.”

Boy Meets World aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000. Fishel also reprised her role in the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, which ran from 2014 to 2017. Both shows are streaming on Disney+.

Related Articles
Shannon Nelson and Brendan Hunt attend the 16th Annual WIF Oscar party
'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Announces Engagement to Shannon Nelson: 'We Are a Family'
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
Sarah Jessica Parker Was 'Too Shy' to Strip Down for 'Sex and the City': 'Never Felt Comfortable Exposing Myself'
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker 'Stayed Away' from Matthew Broderick at First but Has Since 'Never Spent a Night Apart' in 31 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Sarah Jessica Parker Admits 'I Don't Really Like Looking at Myself' but Still Skips Plastic Surgery
The View
Seeing Double! 'The View' Just Grew by 100% Thanks to a Superfan's Crafty Doll Miniatures of the Panel
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Lindsie Chrisley Admits She and Her Siblings Can Be 'Petty' with Each Other as Source Says 'They Are Not Fine'
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Is in 'Negotiations' to Remain on 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (Source)
Carson Daly on the TODAY Show
Carson Daly Didn't Want a Big 50th Birthday Party: 'I Really Tried to Hide' (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig: 'He's an Obvious Choice' (Exclusive)
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Explains What Led to Her 'And Just Like That...' Cameo: 'If I'm Going to Come Back'
Jon Hamm The Morning Show Season 3
'The Morning Show' Season 3: See Jon Hamm Join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon amid a Network Shakeup