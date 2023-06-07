Body of Wash. Man Found After He Went Missing Climbing Mount Rainier for 50th Time to Celebrate Birthday

Officials in Washington have located a body that matches the description of a local mountain climber who went missing on Mount Rainier while attempting a milestone climb.

Authorities began their search for Dawes Eddy, 80, of Spokane, Wash., on June 1, two days after he began a solo climb of Mount Rainier, according to a press release from the National Parks Service (NPS).

The experienced climber, 80, was attempting to scale the mountain for the 50th time in honor of his birthday, NBC affiliate KING-TV reported.

Eddy was last seen “heading uphill at Cathedral Gap” around 8:30 p.m. local time on May 30, the agency said.

Family reported him missing after the climber failed to return home the following day, according to KING-TV and ABC affiliate KXLY-TV.

After six days of searching, a body matching Eddy’s description was recovered at about 11,500-feet on the Ingraham Direct climbing route, park officials said.

A pair of guides from Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. (RMI), “spotted an unresponsive climber in a crevasse while doing route work” around 9 p.m. local time on Monday, according to NPS.

The next day, a team of four climbing rangers and an RMI guide traveled to the scene on foot following a reconnaissance flight over the crevasse. The group “successfully extricated the deceased climber,” who was flown off the mountain afterward.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner, which is in charge of identifying the victim, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

"What we hope is to bring some kind of closure to the family," a Mount Rainier National Park spokesperson told KING-TV. "That's always, you know, our goal whether it's whatever kind of closure it might be."

Dennis Stockton, Eddy's neighbor, told KXLY that the climber enjoyed “a real challenge."

"He doesn't like to do easy hikes or anything like that,” Stockton said. “He wants it to be a pretty difficult climb or he's not interested."

Fourteen years ago, Eddy climbed Mount Everest solo. The expedition earned him a world record for being the oldest person to summit the famed peak, KXLY and The Spokesman-Review reported.

In March 1999, Eddy fell 1,900 feet down a gully on Mount Rainier while climbing in whiteout conditions at about 12,400 feet, according to the Associated Press.

Eddy was eventually rescued and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with what the AP described as “an apparent broken leg.” He had climbed Mount Rainier more than 20 times before the fall.

Stockton said Eddy was also rescued from a mountain in California last year after a serious fall, according to KXLY. Despite his injuries, which Stockton said included some knocked-out teeth and a scratched-up face, Eddy returned to climbing as “soon as he could.”

Climbers must obtain a special permit to climb Mount Rainier alone. The NPS said it determines who receives these permits “based on a combination of factors including the applicant’s experience, skill, plan, forecasted weather, the proposed route and dates, and their equipment list.”

