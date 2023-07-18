Body of Missing Teen Found in Delaware River After 3-Day Search

The college sophomore went missing after taking a swim with three friends on Thursday night

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 18, 2023 10:35PM EDT
Photo:
Photo:

Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty

A swim with friends ended in tragedy after the body of Jose Madera Martinez was found in the Delaware River on Sunday.

The college sophomore, 19, went missing after he and three of his friends were attempting to swim from the shoreline to the bridge abutments on Thursday night, the National Park Service said in a press release. Madera Martinez reportedly struggled in the water before going under in a section of the river that is "particularly swift."

The strong current caused two of his friends to need rescue by volunteer members from Portland Hook and Ladder Company, the National Park Service said. Another friend was able to swim to shore, the agency said.

Although Madera Martinez's friends were not injured in the incident, the NPS added in their report that none of the swimmers were wearing a life jacket.

Delware Water Gap, Delaware River, Body of Missing Teen Found in Delaware River After 3-Day Search

James Hicks/National Park Service

Following a 3-day search and rescue mission, NPS officials issued a news release on Sunday stating that Madera Martinez's body had been recovered in approximately 12 feet of water about a mile downstream from where he was last seen. The incident led to NPS officials stressing the need for swimmers to take precautions while swimming in the area.

"The Delaware River may look calm in many areas but under the surface, there are strong currents, steep drop-offs, sudden changes in depth, and underwater obstacles and hazards. Wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one thing that one can do to stay safe around the river," the release stated.

US Park Ranger and Search and Rescue Team leader Dustin Gunderson called Madera Martinez's death a "tragic incident" and expressed his condolences to his family and friends.

"While our crews always hold out hope for a rescue during these incidents, it is also important (for) search teams to be able to bring the bodies of deceased loved ones back to their families as quickly as possible. We are glad that we could do that today," he shared in a statement, according to the release.

Madera Martinez was a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University who was studying computer science, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Jose Class, Madera Martinez's best friend, remembered him as someone who "loved to enjoy himself," he told the outlet.

“He loved to enjoy himself because he always thought you’ve got to live it up because you don’t know when something is going to happen,” he said.

The outlet also reports Madera Martinez is also remembered by loved ones as someone who "loved to dance, play basketball and live his life to the fullest."

