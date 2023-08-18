Body of 9-Year-Old Boy Pulled from Water After He Vanished from Brooklyn IKEA During Family Outing

Surveillance video showed the boy exiting the store and walking toward the Erie Basin Pier, according to the New York City Police Department

By
Published on August 18, 2023 04:45PM EDT

A 9-year-old boy died after entering the water behind an IKEA store in Brooklyn.

The child, identified by family as Hasebul Nehan, was reported missing just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the New York City Police Department that was obtained by PEOPLE.

Surveillance video showed the boy exiting the store and walking toward the Erie Basin Pier just before 9 p.m., when the store closed, police said.

His body was pulled from the basin just after midnight on Thursday, the NYPD said. Nehan, who is nonverbal and has autism, was transported to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to ABC affiliate WABC and CNN.

In a statement, IKEA said the company is “devastated by this tragedy,” adding, “Our hearts are with the family at this difficult time,” CBS affiliate WCBS and NBC affiliate WNBC reported.

IKEA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Abida Sultan said her son was playing when he suddenly vanished, according to WABC and WCBS.

The family spent 30 minutes looking for the missing boy before checking the cameras, she told the outlet.

Police said the body was found at the edge of the water by a pair of NYPD divers, according to WNBC.

Hasebul enjoyed bodies of water, his mom said, per the outlets. She planned to take him to see the river after their visit to the Red Hook furniture store.

The family has been interviewed, but police do not suspect any criminal acts are associated with the boy’s death, per the reports.

A cause of death has not been released, according to the NYPD. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"I used to have so much fun with him,” his brother Abibul Dehan said per WABC. “I loved him, I'll miss him.”

