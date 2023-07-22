Body of 2-Year-Old Girl Found After She and Brother Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood

The body of Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, the 2-year-old girl who was swept away during flash flooding in southeast Pennsylvania last weekend, was discovered.

Authorities found Mattie's body in the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Friday, according to CNN. It was recovered over 30 miles from where she first went missing when a wall of water carried her and her younger brother away during intense flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

During a Friday news conference, Upper Makefield Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said that the recovery came after two separate 911 callers spotted a body in the river, CNN reported.

“Although Mattie was found 32 miles away from where she was lost, she has never been closer to all of our hearts as she is now,” Brewer said in the conference.

The toddler was pronounced deceased at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and was subsequently transported to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are so appreciative of the 911 callers who spotted Mattie and for the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments all of whom helped us bring Mattie home,” the statement said. “This has been an extremely intense and emotional time for the family, for our first responders, and for the community and I know all our hearts are broken this evening.”

Mattie’s younger brother Conrad Sheils, who was also swept away last weekend, is still missing, CNN reported. Crews plan to continue searching for the 9-month-old.

“We will reunite him with his family and sister,” Brewer said. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that Conrad is found.”

9-month-old Conrad Sheils. Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

The children’s mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was also killed in the Pennsylvania floods. Her body was recovered last Saturday, per CNN.

The UMTPD shared a statement early Saturday morning following Mattie’s discovery.

“After yesterday’s news, we know so many are still reeling at the tragic loss of life, but we are grateful that prayers were answered and that we were able to bring Mattie home,” the post read. “This has only strengthened our resolve to reunite Conrad with his family and sister.”

The UMTPD shared that the search effort for Conrad will continue using marine assets up and down the Delaware River, K-9 teams and divers.

The department also wrote that, since Mattie has been “reunited with her loving family” the Sheils wanted to provide a public statement, which they included in the post.

“The Sheils family would like to express their continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and concern from the community and from people around the country as rescue workers have worked tirelessly to find Mattie and Conrad,” the statement read.

Katie Seley, Jim Sheils and kids Conrad, 9 months, Jack, 4, and Mattie, 2. GoFundMe

“We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us,” the family continued. “We are still praying for the return of Conrad. Thank you all, again, for your compassion and your kindness. We are humbled.”

Katie and her family, who were visiting from Charleston, were driving to a barbecue around 5:30 p.m. when their car was overwhelmed by flash flooding along Route 532 in Upper Makefield Township, Brewer said at a press conference last Sunday.

"In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like it," Brewer said. "When the water came up, it came up very swiftly. We do not think that anybody drove into it, that they were actively on that road when it happened."

Katie Seley, Jim Sheils and kids Conrad, 9 months, Jack, 4, and Mattie, 2. Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

According to CNN, Katie’s fiancé Jim Shelis grabbed his eldest son, 4-year-old Jack, and both of them made it to safety, while Katie and the two younger children were swept away.

The children’s grandmother was also carried away in the floods, but she survived and has been treated at a hospital, CNN reported.

Including Katie and Mattie, six people died as a result of the violent storm, according to the UMTPD. Other victims of the flooding include Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown Township; Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey; and Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown Township.