Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl with Autism Found in Mass. River: ‘We Are All Heartbroken’

The search for a 7-year-old girl who vanished from her Massachusetts home came to an end on Monday after her body was found in a river.

"We are all heartbroken to be here this afternoon to report that it appears that the end of the search has come with the recovery of a body of a young child, preliminarily identified as 7-year-old Anna Mburu," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference Monday.

The body was discovered in the Merrimack River near the Trull Brook Golf Course in Tewksbury by members of the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Team, Ryan and Lowell Chief of Police Greg Hudon said in a press release.

Anna, who had autism and was nonverbal, was found in eight to nine feet of water about 15 to 20 yards from shore, police said. Although there were no obvious signs of foul play, the chief medical examiner will make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Anna's family called Lowell Police around 3 p.m. Sunday after she disappeared from the family's driveway, investigators said.

Her family and police immediately began searching the surrounding neighborhood with K-9 teams, drones, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, and ground search teams on foot, bicycles and ATVs. The Lowell Fire Department and the Lowell Police Dive Team also searched the river.

"The environmental police were able to locate on one of their boats an image that they believed to be Anna. They were using what technology referred to as side scan or sonar," Ryan said in the news conference.

Ryan and Hudon said that due to the recent heavy rain, the body was deeper than usual and moving faster than usual when it was recovered by divers just before noon on Monday.

According to ABC affiliate WCVB-TV, a prayer vigil for Anna was held Monday night at Saint Michael Parish. Anna's siblings, a brother and two sisters, attended the church's school.

Lowell City Manager Tom Golden, who attended the vigil, told The Lowell Sun that while the outcome of the search was tragic, the community's response made him proud.

"It was a beautiful thing last night to see the number of [people] walking around until 11:30 with their flashlights out looking for wherever a child could be," Golden told the paper. "Hundreds of individual people walking up and down the streets just trying to see if there would be a better outcome."

