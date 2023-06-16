Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home — Mother Charged

According to a press release, Sequoia Samuels' mother is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false offense report

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 16, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home
Sequoia Samuels . Photo:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

On the early morning of Thursday, June 15, 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels was reported missing by her family. Now, her remains are believed to have been found close to the apartment where Samuels lived with her family in uptown Memphis.

According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, Samuels' mother, Brittany Jackson, is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false offense report in connection with Sequoia's death. Jackson's boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, was charged with filing a false offense report.

"This has been an emotional time for our employees and our community as we worked relentlessly to find her," the statement reads. "We are beyond heartbroken and are praying for strength for everyone involved."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On a doorbell camera in her neighborhood, Sequoia was shown roaming the streets by herself around 3 a.m. on Thursday, USA Today reports. Memphis police described her as 3 feet tall with a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach.

At a press conference Thursday, Memphis Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee said officers had not found evidence to suggest Samuels was kidnapped, according to the outlet.

Samuels’ uncle, Samuel Bass, spoke with USA Today and called Sequoia "an angel" who was always smiling.

“She touched everybody’s heart," he said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Memphis Police Department.

