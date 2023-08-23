Body of Man Who Died 20 Years Ago Revealed by Melting Austrian Glacier

The remains of a man who died in 2001 have been revealed by a melting glacier.

A mountain guide discovered the body on the Schlatenkees glacier in the eastern Tyrol province of Austria on Friday at an altitude of about 9,500 feet, police said according to multiple outlets including the Associated Press and The Guardian.

The guide then alerted authorities who retrieved the remains with the assistance of a helicopter.

Sky News reported that a backpack, a bank card and a driver’s license were also found near the remains.

Authorities believe the body is that of a 37-year-old Austrian male who died in 2001 while traveling with ski touring equipment, per CNN.

DNA results are expected to be ready within weeks, police added.

The Gorner clacier near Zermatt, Switzerland. Sean Gallup/Getty

This latest development comes following the recent discovery of the remains of a German mountain climber who went missing in 1986 during a hike on a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountain. Those remains were found last month by hikers who were climbing along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt, Switzerland.

"In September 1986, a then 38-year-old German alpinist was reported missing after he had not returned from a mountain tour. The search at that time was unsuccessful,” Police in the Valais canton of Switzerland said in a statement.

“The human remains were taken to the forensic medicine of the Valais Hospital (ZIS) for examination according to Sions. By means of a direct DNA comparison, it could be proven that these are the bones of the alpinist, who has been missing since September 1986.”



Bodies that were once thought to be lost are being found as glaciers melt as a result of climate change, Lindsey Nicholson, a glaciologist at the University of Innsbruck, recently told CNN.

In an unconnected event last month, three bodies were discovered at a remote Colorado campsite in "fairly mummified" condition. They were identified as Christine Vance, 41, Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son by the Gunnison County Coroner's Office.

Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes told the Colorado Sun that malnutrition and “exposure to the elements” may have resulted in their deaths, although the exact cause was being investigated at the time.