Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Who Disappeared After Brooklyn Concert Found in Creek

John Castic, 27, is the second 27-year-old man to be found dead in the Newtown Creek after attending a concert at a Brooklyn, N.Y., nightclub

Published on August 2, 2023 12:19PM EDT
John Castic
A 27-year-old Manhattan man was found dead in Newtown Creek on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, less than a week after he went missing from an EDM concert at a nightclub Friday night.

The New York Police Department reportedly identified the body of John Castic after he was discovered late Tuesday morning, according to NBC News, local Fox 5 and CBS New York. Authorities have not yet identified Castic’s cause of death.

Castic was a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs who recently moved to New York City a few years ago from Chicago, according to his close friend Sara Kostecka, who posted about her friend’s disappearance on social media and spoke with The New York Post after his remains were found this week.

“He is very charismatic, high-energy with a good sense of humor,” Kostecka, 25, told The Post. “Whatever happened, he did not deserve this.” She added that Castic was an “amazing person” and that him leaving the concert Friday night and not making it home, only to be later discovered in the creek, is “atypical behavior” according to the man she knew, calling him a “very responsible individual.”

Castic is the second 27-year-old man to be found dead in the Newtown Creek after visiting the Brooklyn Mirage venue, a nightclub located in the Bushwick neighborhood. Karl Clemente, a 27-year-old from Queens, was found dead in the creek on June 16 after leaving a concert at the same venue alone, according to NBC. The creek is located less than half a mile from the venue, according to the The Post.

Castic, a DePaul University graduate, was reported missing by friends on Saturday after he left a Friday night Zeds Dead show early Saturday morning. Local PIX11 published the last known footage of Castic, who can be seen on surveillance video walking down the street alone after leaving the venue.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn that people are coming to enjoy anything in the neighborhood or venue and then not returning home safely,” said local City Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez, whose office was called by Castic’s friends to help aid in his search this past week.

Castic was remembered as a good friend, friendly coworker, and a promising analyst with Goldman Sachs.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing,” the company’s chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement to The Post. “Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”

His father, Jeffrey Castic, told CBS New York that John was “a very bright and charismatic young man.” “This is definitely out of character for him," he said.

