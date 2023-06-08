Body Found in Search for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious’ Circumstances; Arrest Made

Police in Winona, Minnesota found a body while searching for Madeline Jane Kingsbury, a mother of two who went missing in March — and have taken the father of her children into custody.

The Winona Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday that they found the remains in some brush off Highway 43 in Fillmore County after using information generated during their investigation of Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Several agencies including the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working quickly to positively identify the remains, according to the statement.

Police said after the body was found, they arrested Adam Fravel “on probable cause” in connection to the case. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Fravel as Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend to NBC News. Fravel shares two children with Kingsbury, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old.

He previously denied any involvement in her disappearance saying in a statement to the outlet in April, “I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything.”

“We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen on March 31, after she and the father of her children, dropped the kids off at daycare before returning back to their home in Winona around 8 a.m., according to Winona Police Chief Tom Williams, KARE 11 News reported.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The kids’ father told police when he left the house in Kingsbury's dark blue minivan around 10 a.m. and came back later that day, she wasn't there, the chief said at a press conference, according to ABC News.

Kingsbury didn't arrive at work that morning either, and her family's numerous calls and texts went unanswered, police said in a press release, adding that "all of this is extremely out of character for her."

Police said when the search was launched that they were looking into a van matching the description of Kingsbury's 2014 Chrysler Town and Country. They said surveillance video showed a similar vehicle traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the critical time frame of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on March 31.

"We believe Maddi's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety," Chief Williams said, per ABC News.