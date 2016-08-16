Yolanda Hadid showed off her abs after spending ten days on the Master Cleanse to help her Lyme disease

Yolanda Hadid Shows Off the Results of Her Master Cleanse, Says She's Feeling Good

Yolanda Hadid is celebrating the small victories!

The reality star spent 10 days on the Master Cleanse to help her body in its fight against Lyme disease, which Hadid has had for years.

After following the Beyoncé-approved diet for 10 days, Hadid showed off her hard work in an ab-baring (and patriotic!) outfit Tuesday.

“The journey of recovery from chronic disease is a long and winding road of small victories #MasterCleanseCompleted #PersistenceNeverFails #FeelingGood” Hadid captioned the snap.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo of her Master Cleanse prep on day one of her diet, which included a lot of lemons. Hadid shared her recipe for the juice: 2 tbsp. of organic lemon juice, 2 tbsp. of Grade B maple syrup, 1/10 tsp of organic cayenne pepper and 10 oz. of water. To fans who might want to give it a try, she gave this warning: “Please educate yourself about the master cleanse before starting this.”

The former model has a book about her struggle with Lyme disease coming out in February 2017 titled Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

“I am determined to find a cure affordable for all,” Hadid told PEOPLE exclusively with the cover reveal. “And it has been my dream to write a book to share all the treatments, knowledge, and spiritual growth I have acquired these past five years.”